Rotary Club of Bristol presents annual teacher awards

The Rotary Club of Bristol honored two of Bristol’s most outstanding teachers Tuesday during a virtual and drive-thru celebration at the Bristol Train Station that was broadcast on BTES Cable and Facebook Live.

Teachers were nominated for the 33rd annual Frank W. DeFriece Jr. Teacher Awards from the school systems in Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia, with one final teacher chosen from each system to be the 2020 Rotary Outstanding Teacher, according to a news release. Each school submitted a nomination packet that was then scored by an anonymous panel of nine judges composed of public educators and business representatives, the release states.

April Stipes, a teacher at Fairmount Elementary School in Tennessee, and Karen Branson, a teacher at Stonewall Jackson Elementary School in Virginia, were honored Tuesday. The teachers each received a $3,000 cash award, a $1,000 donation for needed equipment to each teacher’s respective school and a circulating plaque that will be displayed at each school.

Stipes teaches third grade reading at Fairmount and was nominated by Kyle Evans, a parent, the release states.