Rosanne Cash, Ralph Stanley II, among Rhythm & Roots early headliners

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- Rosanne Cash and Ralph Stanley II, two artists with deep connections to this region's music heritage, are among the first wave of performers announced for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion,

Cash, daughter of legendary Johnny Cash who married into the Carter Family and Stanley, are among 22 artists announced today for the festival, which unfolds Sept. 9-11, in downtown Bristol.

The festival pays homage to the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings which Johnny Cash described as the single most important event in the history of country music.

"We have tried for years to get Rosanne Cash and this year it finally worked out," said Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music which operates the three-day festival. "She and Ralph II have done an amazing job carrying on the tradition of music that is so important to our region."

The festival plans to identify another group of artists each month through the winter and announce the entire lineup later in the spring, Ross said.

Other headliners include JJ Grey & Mofro, Donna the Buffalo, Jerry Douglas Band, 49 Winchester and Briston Maroney. The initial list also includes:

• Katie Pruitt

• Dallas Wayne

• John R. Miller

• Bill & the Belles

• The Get Right Band

• Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast

• Kyshona

• Carson Peters & Iron Mountain

• Kelsey Rae

• Jennifer Knapp

• Jake Blount

• The Honey Dewdrops

• Adeem the Artist

• Casey Noel

• Wound Tight

Additional highlights of the festival, with the price of admission, is a special exhibit at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum to honor "The Man in Black" - Johnny Cash's 1968 Folsom Prison Redemption.

Weekend passes are on sale now for $100. Artist schedules and single day tickets will be released later this summer. For tickets and more information, visit BristolRhythm.com.

