Roof addition to corner Abingdon building on hold

ABINGDON, Va. — Work has ceased on the rooftop addition to the Summers building in downtown Abingdon following Wednesday’s called meeting of the Historic Preservation Review Board.

That board approved construction plans at a September meeting for a penthouse to be added to the three-story structure built in 1908 at the corner of Court and Main streets near the Washington County Courthouse.

But a stop-work order was issued by the town of Abingdon earlier this month when construction plans apparently changed — without the board’s approval, according to the board’s chairman, Byrum Geisler.

Penthouse structures are usually not allowed on buildings less than four stories high, according to rules of the board, which govern structures in the town’s Old and Historic District.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Geisler noted that the penthouse construction, elevator shaft and rooftop stairwell are not “inconspicuous.” And he questioned construction officials about why the stop-work order was not followed immediately and why construction continued for another two weeks.

The building is owned by Alex Martin.