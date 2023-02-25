BRISTOL, Tenn. — The chaotic sounds of skates on wood, shouts and contact between skaters blended with a 2010 dance music remix ringing out from speakers at the Bristol Skateway.

With that as a background, Charlotte Olmstead explained why, despite being scared of getting on skates for the first time since she was 13, she made the decision to do just that and attend the Little City Roller Derby's New Skater Boot Camp.

"I want to be a stronger individual. I feel like there have been a lot of points in my life where I have felt like a wimp and I am here because I want to break that cycle," Olmstead said. "I'm a little scared, but I'm on my feet and I haven't fallen down yet."

First established in the 1930s, roller derby is a roller skating sport played by two teams of five members each. Teams play timed games referred to as bouts and score points by having one player, the "jammer," pass members of the opposing team, known as blockers, who are tasked to stop them by any means necessary.

Olmstead was one of the prospective new skaters — referred to as fresh meat by the sport's regulars — who showed up at the Bristol Skateway recently to get an introduction to the sport and culture of roller derby.

Kori Ingle, known as Scrappy Doo on the pitch, explained that in her role as newbies coach she teaches new recruits the ins and outs of the sport.

"We teach them falls, we teach them how to stop and then from there, we start to slowly integrate them into contact. This consists of teaching them how to skate in a group with bodies leaning on each other before we start hitting," Ingle said. "It's a slow scientific process of tricking the brain into how to be one with other people."

Currently, the Little City Roller Derby is made up of 34 skaters from across the Tri-Cities.

Felisity Altom, head coach and training staff manager, nicknamed Capone, explained that they have been busy rebuilding because many of their former members didn't return after the COVID-19 lockdown.

“It (lockdown) was hard. But with the few, we were mighty. So we stayed alive through it all, the restrictions and stuff like that. We did a lot of outdoor skating, social distancing, exercising in our own homes and then the minute that the restrictions were lifted, we came back regrouped and started recruitment. And now here we are 30 strong," Altom said.

"It's going to be a busy year but I'm excited. This is a great group of ladies coming out and wanting to learn and play derby."

Altom explained that the Little City Roller Derby team is a member of the Women's Flat Track Derby Association and is currently ranked 360 out of 437. Her ultimate goal as the head coach is to build up their numbers and raise their ranking so that they can compete in bigger tournaments.

"Our goal as a team is to build not only a traveling team but a home team. So that we can have two separate teams allowing us to build up to the higher rankings, because the further we go up in the rankings, the bigger tournaments that we're gonna get be a part of," Altom said. "Up in the rankings, there are a lot of higher skilled and better players, and I'm building the team to be higher skilled and better players."

Roller Derby has gained a reputation over the years as a contact sport made up of aggressive women.

Erin Jasenak, who is known as E-break and runs the Little Roller Derby's social media, emphasized that, yes, like all contact sports, people get competitive. However, she stressed that it is also a very welcoming community, one in which everyone is appreciated for who they are and no one is turned away.

"I feel like Derby culture sometimes gets a bad rap because people think it's like, tattooed, mean aggressive humans. But it's actually one of the most all-inclusive, welcoming communities," Jasenak said. "What's awesome about derby is there's no such thing as too small or too fat or too tall. So, like the small, skinny people, they're good at getting in between the other blockers; the big girls. You are not getting past me, like period, not happening. The fast people, the slow people, we've got spaces for everybody."

Jasenak explained that the nicknames, which can range from humorous to empowering and intimidating, that are either given to skaters or given to themselves are a part of the culture of empowerment that makes Roller Derby unique.

"Some are nicknames, some are names of empowerment, some are names of taking back control. Some are names of fantasy," Jasenak said. "We have someone on our team called Shenaya Payne. She's a country music fan. We have Jelly Bean. I really don't know how she got her name; Scooby Snacks, Luna Chick, Feral Carol. We got Syd Vicious. Her name is Sydney. We have Bonesaw Betty. She is an GSPA, so she cuts people open all day."

Morgan Herndon, who is known as Mue Tini, recalled breaking her leg three weeks into becoming a new member of the Little City Roller Derby and how her teammates rallied around her, which gave her the motivation to return to the rink and continue to learn in preparation for her first bout.

"Somebody told me to say that I've skated for nine months. I've actually skated for six because I broke my leg in the middle of that. I just lost my balance and fell sideways. I was learning how to skate backwards," Herndon said. "Other than the people, who have to be listed as the coolest part because I've seen really amazing things, it's really fun every time I figure out the next step in getting better because it feels like something clicks."

Herndon recalled attending her first Roller Derby bout as a spectator and how her little cousins helped her come up with her nickname reminding her that she already had one.

"I told Jacob as we were walking in that I was going to end up wanting to do Derby as soon as I saw it and then like first jam," Herndon said. "We said that we needed to come up with a name for me, and my niece said we already have a name for you. It's Auntie Tini, based off you're teenie, and so, I had to find a way to put Tini in my name, and I like ships."

At the end of the New Skater Boot Camp, as she got out of her skates, Olmstead reflected on what the experience of being back on roller skates meant to her.

"It was not something that I thought I would ever do again," Olmstead said. "I feel like I got a little bit of my childhood back."

Little City Roller Derby has two home bouts at the Bristol Skateway coming up, one on June 17 and another on Aug. 12.

Anyone interested in joining Little City Roller Derby can show up at their practices, which take place three days a week on Wednesday nights, Saturday mornings, and Sunday nights.