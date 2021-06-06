Rodeo set for second public hearing Tuesday

ABINGDON, Va. — Round two of the Reedy Creek Road rodeo debate gallops into the Washington County Board of Supervisors in Abingdon on Tuesday night.

Get set for a second public hearing — this time in a joint meeting with the Washington County Planning Commission — to see what’s next for the proposed “Rodeo in the Valley” series.

“There would be speakers, yes. It’s hard to say how many,” said Stephen Richardson, the county’s zoning official. “I feel like people will speak for or against.”

Rodeo producer Brad Nelms, 42, plans to have a series of rodeos this spring and summer on land owned by Mike Anderson, pending approval of a special- exception permit.

A Rodeo Committee met Wednesday in Abingdon to discuss the issues.

“It was more of a communications meeting so when the meeting is held, the board is going to be more informed and the Planning Commission will be more informed,” said Richardson, a committee member.

Supervisor Mike Rush created the Rodeo Committee, saying he was seeking “a compromise” between the concerns of nearby residents and the producers of the rodeo, which has gained local community support as well as sponsorship by Rural King.