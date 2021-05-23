Rodeo organizers still need special exception permit in Washington County

BRISTOL, Va. — Organizers of the planned “Rodeo in the Valley” on the outskirts of Bristol, Virginia, have won sponsorship with Rural King.
They have gained five slots on the International Pro Rodeo series schedule, including May 28-29.
They have also put up a billboard along Lee Highway near Virginia Highlands Airport, announcing a summer full of rodeos.
Yet they have not yet received permission — with a special-exception permit — from Washington County officials to hold rodeos on this property owned by Mike Anderson, 61, the operator of auto auctions in Bristol and Abingdon.
“It seems like they’re trying to rush something through pretty quick,” said Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Dwayne Ball.
“The board has not discussed this in any way, shape or form,” Ball said. “We want to be fair to everybody — as far as timing and ordinances.”
Earlier events
Brad Nelms, the rodeo producer, is slated to address the Washington County Planning Commission at a public hearing on Monday at 7 p.m. in Abingdon. He is seeking a special-exception permit to hold a series of rodeos on the site.
The following night, another public hearing is being held at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting in Abingdon at 6:30 p.m., which Nelms also plans to attend.
“I’ll be curious to see what kind of response the Planning Commission sees from the neighbors — with the traffic and the noise,” Ball said.
Rodeos were held on the same property about 20 years ago, according to Nelms, who worked those events as a “hired hand,” he said.
Nelms, 42, has produced rodeos at other sites, including the Washington County Fair in Abingdon.
Anderson said rodeo plans are a good fit for his farm.
“I have almost 300 acres there,” he said.
Nelms and Anderson began working on preparing this site early this spring.
But, Nelms said he did not initially realize that a new special exception permit was needed. When he did, he said, “I immediately contacted the county. … Luckily, I didn’t just find out about this yesterday.”
Permit needed
Locals remember the rodeos of yesteryear on Reedy Creek Road.
“We put rodeos on there for almost five years,” Nelms said.
“They had a real successful run before,” said Stephen Richardson, the director of zoning for Washington County.
A special-exception permit is needed if more than 12 months pass and no event has been held, Richardson said.
This new rodeo site is close but not on the exact location of the previous rodeos, Richardson said.
“They originally got a special exception,” Richardson said. “But they moved it to this other place.”
A new commercial entrance to the property was approved by the Virginia Department of Transportation, Nelms said.
At this site, Nelms has prepared to hold rodeos with social distancing in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve got about five acres on the hillside that you can sit and put blankets and chairs,” Nelms said. “We also do have some stadium seat bleachers. … But we don’t have to sit in bleachers with people. We can sit on the hillside and watch the rodeo.”
Community investment
Nelms plans to feature various rodeo activities on the property, using stock from his rodeo company based about a mile away along Reedy Creek Road.
“I have a lot of money invested in bucking bulls and horses,” he said.
In turn, Nelms has lined up a food vendor for the first two-day rodeo planned for May 28-29, with the nearby Country Corner Market selling hamburgers and Philly Cheesesteak sandwiches.
Nelms also plans to make a donation to the Goodson-Kinderhook Volunteer Fire Department for helping during the planned event, he said.
“With the country trying to save small businesses, I cannot imagine the county trying to put a stop on this,” Nelms said.
Still, not all the neighbors are in favor of the rodeo’s return to Reedy Creek Road.
“We’re concerned about the noise and the smells that are going to be coming out of that place,” said Mike Pinson, who lives on Musick Drive, near the planned rodeo site.
“People who are opposed to it are really being caught off guard,” said Pinson, 70, a retiree who moved to the area in 2010 — after the previous rodeo events had been held.
“It’s going to be more dangerous driving these roads out there,” Pinson said. “And I am, personally, not a rodeo fan” because of the treatment of the animals, he said.
Pinson plans to speak at the public hearings Monday and Tuesday, he said.
But, he added, “Even if the Planning Commission wants to table this, they could have four supervisors lined up and say, ‘Let’s have a rodeo.’”
‘Awesome’
Nelms knows about the opposition to the rodeo from a few nearby residents.
“I’m not a confrontational-type person,” Nelms said. “We’re not trying to do anything but help the community here. And I will be more than happy to talk to the guys or anybody who is against it. It’s not a bad thing.”
Also planning to attend the public hearings is Sandy Tibol, 55, the owner and operator of the Country Corner Market at the Burson Place crossroads, where Reedy Creek Road meets Benhams Road, near the planned rodeo site.
“It’s going to be awesome.” said Tibol.
As for opposing the rodeo, Tibol said, “It’s two days a month for five months. And I can’t believe they’re complaining about it.”
‘Awesome dude’
Rural King, a new farm supply store in Washington County, is the event’s “title sponsor,” according to Nelms.
“Rural King, as a whole, is a very community-centric company,” said Chuck Peterson, the Bristol store’s sales manager in Washington County.
“It’s more or less you plant the seed and it will grow,” said Peterson, who notes that he met Nelms about six months ago and considers him “an awesome dude.”
Nelms tips his cowboy hat primarily to Anderson.
“He’s been really doing a big favor to allow me to use his property. It was like God was saying. ‘Here is the place,’” Nelms said.
“Mike already had an area graded out with an announcer stand,” Nelms added. “The facility is built. We’ve been working there every day getting this thing ready.”
Nelms now dreams of a successful “Rodeo in the Valley,’ even though he has no idea how many people might attend, he said.
“We could both grow something that may be bigger than it ever was before,” Nelms said. “And it could be something that would be an iconic event around this area.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis