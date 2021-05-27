'Rodeo in the Valley' relocated to Russell County

Along the way, the rodeo site moved to land still owned by Coleman but on a different parcel that had a deed restricting certain businesses from being located on the site.

That restriction remains a point of contention among county officials and citizens, though Nelms has proposed an amendment to the deeds for all property owners in this set of tracts to include “rodeo” as part of the permitted uses.

According to Richardson, when the rodeo moved to the other site, the organizers should have applied for a special-exception permit, but no one did.

Richardson said “a summons” would have been issued if the rodeo was held without a permit.

“We don’t have the power to go out and stop them,” Richardson said. “But if they do it, they are subject to a penalty for violation of the zoning ordinance.”

Up for prize money

Earlier this year, Nelms began preparing for the rodeo but did not discover that a new special-exception permit was needed until after work had been completed and rodeos scheduled.

In all, Nelms has proposed five rodeos for this spring and summer.