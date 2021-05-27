'Rodeo in the Valley' relocated to Russell County

BRISTOL, Va. — Washington County’s “Rodeo in the Valley” is now headed to the Russell County Fairgrounds in Castlewood, Virginia.
“There will be a rodeo. I can tell you that much,” said an excited Sandy Tibol, manager of the Country Corner Market at the Burson Place crossroads of Reedy Creek Road and Benhams Road, near the originally proposed site of the rodeo off Reedy Creek Road.
Tibol’s store is slated to cater hamburgers and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches for this weekend’s rodeo Friday and Saturday nights at the fairgrounds site, just off U.S. Highway 58-Alternate.
“I have bought $1,000 worth of meat,” Tibol said. “I’m pretty confident there’s going to be a rodeo. Or, else, I would not have bought that much meat.”
On Wednesday afternoon, rodeo producer Brad Nelms issued a statement on the change.
“Due to some unresolved issues with the permits, we are relocating only 30 miles down the road for our first event,” Nelms said. “The Planning Commission and supervisors are working hard to get these matters resolved.”
Good faith
For Nelms, the move Wednesday followed two long nights — on Monday and Tuesday — of failing to find favor with the Washington County Planning Commission and then the Board of Supervisors. Neither governing body agreed to issue a special-exception permit needed for Nelms to hold the rodeo on land owned by Mike Anderson off Reedy Creek Road between Wallace and Benhams.
On Wednesday morning, Washington County Supervisor Mike Rush encouraged Nelms to go on with the show this weekend and find out what fines he may be assessed later.
The night before, Rush made a successful motion at the Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting to table granting a special-exception permit for Nelms to hold the rodeo while establishing a committee to determine how a rodeo could be held at the proposed site.
Rush agreed the change in venue was good — for the moment.
“He just wants this one event moved, and he’s actually trying to show good faith for the people who are against it,” Rush said.
“He’s showing regards for their concerns. And he doesn’t want to be in contest with the ordinance of Washington County and have that make him look bad or taint him later on.”
Potential problems
Washington County officials expressed concerns over traffic patterns, use of alcohol, fireworks, loud noises and deed restrictions on the land where the rodeo was proposed off Reedy Creek Road.
Yet, at both government meetings, Nelms addressed all concerns, like banning alcohol from the site and working on travel patterns with Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, who said he offered off-duty deputies for hire for the rodeo.
Holding the rodeo without a permit would mean the rodeo organizers would have committed a Class II misdemeanor, said Stephen Richardson, the county’s zoning official.
Also, holding the rodeo without the proper permit could find the producers facing fines of $1,000 a day and up to six months in jail, said County Attorney Lucy Phillips.
Breaking a zoning code — such as not seeking the proper permit — could be prosecuted as a civil or criminal matter, Phillips said.
“The county’s goal in working with people is to bring them into compliances,” Phillips said.
Phillips now plans to help guide Rush’s Rodeo Committee, which meets June 2 prior to another public hearing on June 8 on whether to hold the rodeo in Washington County.
“We’ll just have to wait and see how this all can work out with the board and the citizen group that has agreed to work together with the applicant,” Phillips said.
“It’s a difficult situation.”
Historic site
Rodeos were held on the proposed site about 20 years ago and ceased around 2008 when the recession hit.
A special-exception permit was granted to former landowner Randy Coleman — after some rodeos had already taken place, Richardson said.
Along the way, the rodeo site moved to land still owned by Coleman but on a different parcel that had a deed restricting certain businesses from being located on the site.
That restriction remains a point of contention among county officials and citizens, though Nelms has proposed an amendment to the deeds for all property owners in this set of tracts to include “rodeo” as part of the permitted uses.
According to Richardson, when the rodeo moved to the other site, the organizers should have applied for a special-exception permit, but no one did.
Richardson said “a summons” would have been issued if the rodeo was held without a permit.
“We don’t have the power to go out and stop them,” Richardson said. “But if they do it, they are subject to a penalty for violation of the zoning ordinance.”
Up for prize money
Earlier this year, Nelms began preparing for the rodeo but did not discover that a new special-exception permit was needed until after work had been completed and rodeos scheduled.
In all, Nelms has proposed five rodeos for this spring and summer.
These events have won support from a large farm store, Rural King, on the outskirts of Bristol, Virginia.
Rural King sales manager Chuck Peterson said he was just “going with the flow,” despite the legal hurdles with the special-exception permit this week.
“Rodeo in the Valley” has also been sanctioned by the International Pro Rodeo Association (IPRA).
That group, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, hosts about 450 rodeos each year. IPRA approves judges for contests and works with approved stock contractors, said IPRA General Manager Dale Yerigan.
“We don’t get involved in any negotiations between the facility and the stock contractors,” Yerigan said Wednesday morning.
This rodeo features bull riding contests, barrel racing, calf roping and more, said Yerigan.
“With us, with what we sanction, it allows our members to go and compete with points,” Yerigan said.
“Rodeo in the Valley” offers a base of $8,000 in prize money plus whatever is collected in contestant fees of $80 per contest, Yerigan said.
“Not many people go in this game to get rich,” Yerigan said. “It’s for the love of the sport.”
jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709