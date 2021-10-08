Rocky Mount Historic Site to host Harvest Festival this weekend

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Fall festivities will be prevalent this weekend at Rocky Mount State Historic Site for the annual Harvest Festival.
The site, in Piney Flats, Tennessee, will celebrate the fall season of 1791 at the original capital of the Southwest Territory. Rocky Mount showcases life on the frontier in the late 1700s.
Guests are invited to soak up the fall season and join the Cobb family — the settlers who resided at Rocky Mount — as they celebrate, according to a news release. Living history tours of the Cobb farm will be held all weekend. Demonstrations on-site will include blacksmithing, fireplace cooking, apple butter making, apple cider pressing and more.
There will also be toys and games, including sack races, corn hole and 18th-century games for all ages. Crafts, including pumpkin painting, Halloween decoration painting, corn shuck dolls and candle making are also planned.
Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children ages 5-17. Children under 5 and RMHA members are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at www.rockymountmuseum.com/fallfestival.
During the festival, Rocky Mount is hosting the Pumpkin Wars, where five contestants will battle it out Saturday and five more Sunday, the release states. Contestants will have three hours to carve a pumpkin with the theme of the day. Some tools will be provided, but contestants are encouraged to bring their own. The winner of each day’s contest will be judged once more to be the finalist of “Pumpkin Wars of 1791,” the release states.
The deadline to register for the Pumpkin Wars is today at 3 p.m. To enter, call 423-538-7396 or check out www.rockymountmuseum.com to enter with the form and entry fee of $5.