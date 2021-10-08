Rocky Mount Historic Site to host Harvest Festival this weekend

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — Fall festivities will be prevalent this weekend at Rocky Mount State Historic Site for the annual Harvest Festival.

The site, in Piney Flats, Tennessee, will celebrate the fall season of 1791 at the original capital of the Southwest Territory. Rocky Mount showcases life on the frontier in the late 1700s.

Guests are invited to soak up the fall season and join the Cobb family — the settlers who resided at Rocky Mount — as they celebrate, according to a news release. Living history tours of the Cobb farm will be held all weekend. Demonstrations on-site will include blacksmithing, fireplace cooking, apple butter making, apple cider pressing and more.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There will also be toys and games, including sack races, corn hole and 18th-century games for all ages. Crafts, including pumpkin painting, Halloween decoration painting, corn shuck dolls and candle making are also planned.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for children ages 5-17. Children under 5 and RMHA members are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased at www.rockymountmuseum.com/fallfestival.