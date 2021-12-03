 Skip to main content
Rocky Mount celebrates holidays with Christmas tours
Rocky Mount celebrates holidays with Christmas tours

Rocky Mount Christmas

The Rocky Mount Historic Site in Piney Flats is celebrating Christmas with traditional tours of the Colonial home.

PINEY FLATS, Tenn. — The Rocky Mount State Historic Site in Piney Flats is celebrating Christmas with its traditional tours of the home that hosted Tennessee’s first frontiersmen and women.

The Cobb home at Rocky Mount has witnessed hundreds of years of Christmas celebrations dating from the Colonial era to today. Every year, to celebrate Christmas, the historic homestead is decorated with traditional 1700s holiday décor, and tours are offered to the public.

The tour allows visitors to travel back to Christmas Eve of 1791, when the Cobb family home celebrated with decorations made of fresh greenery, lit by candles and full of cheer. They can meet and rejoice with the Cobb family, the governor and many of their friends and neighbors.

The evening tours will conclude with an indoor reception, including pictures with Santa, local vendors, warm cocoa and baked goods.

This year, the tours are being expanded to include a new daytime tour called, “A Colonial Christmas.”

The tours began today, and there is limited ticket availability this year. To attend, tickets must be purchased in advance on the website or over the phone. The tours will be held Dec. 3, 4, 10 and 11. The daytime tours will be available during the weekdays of December.

Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for children and seniors. Rocky Mount offers discounted rates for groups of 10 or more and for Rocky Mount Historical Association members.

For more information, call 423-538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com.

