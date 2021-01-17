Rockslide causes train derailment in Southwest Virginia

CLINCHCO, Va. — A train traveling through Dickenson County, Virginia, derailed early Friday, officials said.

At around 12:30 a.m., a CSX train struck a boulder on the tracks near the town of Clinchco, causing two locomotives and seven rail cars to derail, according to Sheriee Bowman, a CSX Transportation media relations representative.

Bowman said there were no injuries to the crew. The derailed locomotives and cars were upright by Friday afternoon, she added. There were no reports of leaks or spills of any freight in the area.

“The safety of our employees and the community is our top priority as we work to restore the area,” Bowman said.

Dickenson County Emergency Management Coordinator Richard Thacker said local first-responders arrived to check on the train personnel, but found no injuries. Local crews, including members of the Clinchco Volunteer Fire Department, made sure no hazardous materials were leaking.

First responders also blocked traffic on state Route 83 at the derailment. Traffic was diverted for hours around the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that a rockslide occurred near the tracks, sending debris, including a boulder, into the tracks.