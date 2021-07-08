Rock band America to join country's Alabama in Bristol

Music fans will take a ride down “Ventura Highway” and listen to the “Song of the South” as rock band America joins country band Alabama in Bristol next month.

On Wednesday, Outback Presents and Thunder Valley Amphitheatre Presented by Ballad Health announced that America will perform during Alabama’s 50th Anniversary Tour. The bands will perform at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 14 in a long-delayed concert.

“After three years, we are thankful we can finally come and play our music for the great fans in Bristol, Tennessee,” said Randy Owen, lead vocalist for Alabama.

Alabama has delayed its show in Bristol three times because of health issues as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The band is the first to open at the Bristol Dragway’s new concert venue.

Following the concert, the night sky will light up with the Food City Fireworks Spectacular in a fitting end to a great night of entertainment, according to a news release. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com.

In addition, a limited number of Bud Light Landing tickets are available while supplies lasts, the release states. The Bud Light Landing offers a standing-room-only concert experience, and it is positioned at ground level in direct view of the main stage.