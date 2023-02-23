ABINGDON, Va. — During a ceremony in the ballroom of the Martha Washington Inn earlier this week, three Washington County students were recognized for their winning research essays on George Washington.

Noah Robinson, a fourth-grade student at High Point Elementary, won first place in the annual George Washington Research Paper Competition, open to all fourth-grade and home-schooled students in the county.

Students were encouraged to participate by writing essays of 300 to 500 words using different sources for research.

As top winner in the school district, the student won an all-expense paid trip to Mount Vernon in Alexandria, Virginia, the homeplace of George Washington, for himself and his family.

“Everything was interesting,” said Noah following the ceremony, describing what his research uncovered while writing the essay. “I love history,” he said.

Second place in the Washington essay competition was awarded to Ella Cleary, a fourth-grade student at Abingdon Elementary, and third place went to Cash Bare, a fourth-grade student at Meadowview Elementary. Each of the three winners received a George Washington commemorative coin and a monetary reward.

All three students read their winning essays in front of an audience of parents, students, and school administrators.

The 21 student finalists who represent the top three winners in each of the county’s seven elementary schools received money and copies of the book, “George Washington’s Rules of Civility.”

During the ceremony, last year’s winner Eli Brooks, a fifth-grade student at High Point Elementary, told the audience about his trip to Mount Vernon.

Brian Ratliff, Washington County Superintendent, addressed the youth during the ceremony by saying the fourth-grade students are “unbelievably special and serious about being learners and leaders. As adults, we can learn a lot from you.”

The competition is sponsored each year by the Washington County Educational Fund, Washington County Public Schools, and Dr. John Lentz of Abingdon, who is the driving force behind the project. The trip to Mount Vernon and monetary awards for the students are funded by Lentz. As a tradition, Lentz also presented books on George Washington’s leadership skills to each principal at the elementary schools as library resources.

The celebration is held this time each year to honor the work of the students and to recognize the birthday of Washington, who is 291 years old this year.

The Founding Father himself paid a special visit to the ceremony.

Retired educator David Winship played the role of George Washington, and Katie Mitchell, a teacher at Greendale Elementary, was Martha Washington, both dressed in colonial attire during the event.

The Muster Grounds Musick performed historic period music to announce the arrival of the couple to the ballroom.

Martha Washington thanked the audience for “such a lovely welcome to the country named for the General, a town named for my ancestral home, and a beautiful inn named in my honor.”

George Washington told the audience that he felt at home in Abingdon, but his heart will always be in Mount Vernon, where he left in 1775 to service his country and returned to after resigning his commission as General of the Continental Army.

Addressing the youth, George Washington told the students that “continued attention to the needs of our democracy is a challenge I now leave for you. The world is in your hands now.”

Winning essays

In his winning essay entitled “George Washington and the Importance of Saying Goodbye,” Noah wrote “If George Washington, the first president of the United States of America, hadn’t stepped down, the country would be ruled by dictatorship and chaos. But, thankfully he did and set a good example doing it.”

Noah concluded that Washington’s farewell address was important because it had a “massive influence on how the United States of America is run during the present day.”

Ella’s second-place essay, “George Washington: The Man, the Myths, and the Legends,” explores the mythology surrounding the president. She pondered common myths such as were his teeth really made of wood and did he actually throw a silver dollar across the Potomac River.

Cash, the third-place winner, wrote about “The Father of Our Country” in which he talks about the reasons for Washington’s fame. He wrote, “George Washington was a loyal caring man who cared for his family as a young boy and as a grown man. He loved and was loyal to his country. It’s no wonder why he is called the Father of Our Country.”

A legacy

The idea for the essay contest is the brain child of Lentz, who was instrumental in creating the contest 15 years ago. The competition initially started as a project at Rhea Valley Elementary, later becoming a division-wide endeavor.

Other essay winners are Matthew Berry and Caiden Wimmer, Abingdon Elementary; Amelia Rice, Elijah Hall, and Lylah Nunley, Greendale Elementary; Jack Weldon and Saffire Booher, High Point Elementary; John Roark and Hanna Barker, Meadowview Elementary; Wyatt Wilson, Marilyn Schuler, and Nolan Matlock, Rhea Valley Elementary; Wyatt Poe, Amelia Holden, and Zoe Mason, Valley Institute Elementary; and Claire Sample, Grace Bourne, and Palmer Clayman, Watauga Elementary.

