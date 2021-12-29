Robbery suspect arrested in N.C.

BIG STONE GAP, Va.--A Coeburn man faces felony charges following a reported robbery Monday in Big Stone Gap, authorities said.
Byron Newsom, 41, has been captured in Canton, North Carolina, the Wise County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. He has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony and abduction. He's being held in North Carolina pending extradition.
Wise County investigators said a man went into the lobby of the Quality Inn in Big Stone Gap Monday night and demanded money from the clerk while armed with what appeared to be a rifle.
The man fled in a SUV, investigators said.
