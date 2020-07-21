BRISTOL, Tenn.—Maintenance work will soon be underway on roads across Holston Mountain in Sullivan and Carter counties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service officials with the Cherokee National Forest said Tuesday that maintenance and storm repair will begin on Forest Service Road 202, also known as Holston Mountain Road, and Forest Service Road 56, also known as Panhandle Road.

Both roads will be closed from July 27-September 27 while work is underway. Work will include replacing culverts, thinning heavy vegetation along the roads, grading and mowing, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

“We realize that closing these roads while work is being done may be an inconvenience for some visitors,” said Watauga District Ranger Keith Kelley. “The end results will be safer and enhanced access to the area.”

The two roads are often used by visitors to some of Holston Mountain’s most popular sites, such as the Blue Hole, fire tower and various hiking, biking and equestrian trails.

Anyone needing information is asked to call the Watauga Ranger District at 423-735-1500.

