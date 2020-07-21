BRISTOL, Tenn. — Maintenance work will soon be underway on roads across Holston Mountain in Sullivan and Carter counties.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service officials with the Cherokee National Forest said Tuesday that maintenance and storm repair will begin on Forest Service Road 202, also known as Holston Mountain Road, and Forest Service Road 56, also known as Panhandle Road.
Both roads will be closed from July 27-Sept. 27 while work is underway. Work will include replacing culverts, thinning heavy vegetation along the roads, grading and mowing, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
“We realize that closing these roads while work is being done may be an inconvenience for some visitors,” said Watauga District Ranger Keith Kelley. “The end results will be safer and enhanced access to the area.”
The two roads are often used by visitors to some of Holston Mountain’s most popular sites, such as the Blue Hole, fire tower and various hiking, biking and equestrian trails.
For more information, call the Watauga Ranger District at 423-735-1500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.