Road crews working through weekend

Snowfall ended Saturday in the Mountain Empire, but some roads remained slick and dangerous following a Christmas snowstorm.

From 2 to 6 inches of snow was reported throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, with about 4 inches in Bristol, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee. Snow ended by early Saturday but cold conditions were expected to remain throughout the weekend.

Many roadways were snow or ice covered late Friday but were clear by Saturday.

"The interstate is clear and those crews have demobilized," said Michelle Earl, Virginia Department of Transportation.

Due to the potential for higher than normal traffic volumes over the weekend, Earl said crews would be out on Interstates 81 and 77 in Southwest Virginia in the event a motorist needs assistances or other issues arise.

"Primary highways are also in good shape, however, motorists may encounter scattered snow and ice patches due to the freeze, thaw cycle," Earl said.

Crews from VDOT, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and local municipal crews were scheduled to work through this morning.