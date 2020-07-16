Rifle

An image of the rifle taken from an unmarked Sullivan County Sheriff's Office vehicle July 14.

KINGSPORT, Tenn.— Federal authorities are offering a reward after law enforcement gear was stolen from an unmarked cruiser.

On Tuesday, an unmarked law enforcement vehicle belonging to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was broken into while it was parked in Kingsport, according to the city Police Department.

Capt. Andy Seabolt with the Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle was assigned to an officer, and it was parked at the officer’s residence in the Sevier Terrace neighborhood.

During the burglary, Kingsport Police said an assortment of law enforcement equipment, valued at more than $2,000, was stolen. Among the items was a Stag Arms AR-15 style rifle.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $2,500 reward for the recovery of the stolen firearm, Kingsport Police said.

Anyone with information about the rifle or the burglary culprits is asked to call KPD Criminal Investigations at 423-229-9429 or Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Tips may also be called into the BATFE Hotline at 888-ATF-TIPS.

