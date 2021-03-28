Richmond woman seeks information about thrift-store painting worth a small fortune

Paintings at the Highlands Thrift Store sell for various prices — from $10 to $120, said Mike Fuller, 73, the business manager since the store opened about a decade ago.

Usually, the store has a selection of 30-50 paintings at any given time, Fuller said.

And there’s really no way of knowing who donated this painting or practically any other, he added.

“I could go through the store right now with all the paintings in it and not have any idea knowing specifically who dropped them off,” Fuller said.

Not knowing what you’ll find, however, could inspire shoppers, Fuller said.

“Sometimes, you find treasures,” Fuller said. “People go to thrift stores for treasures.”

‘Enjoy it more’

After learning she had picked up a valuable piece of art, Ware moved the painting from her part-time rental property in New Orleans to her primary residence in Richmond.

“I brought it back to Richmond where I can enjoy it more,” said Ware, who retired from a career of assisting Virginia politicians Chuck Robb, Mark Warner, Doug Wilder, Jim Webb and Mary Sue Terry.