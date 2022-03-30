Richmond environmental group calls for closure of landfill

BRISTOL, Va. – A day after visiting the city landfill, a Richmond-based environmental justice group issued a call for its closure Wednesday.

Virginia Interfaith Power and Light helped sponsor a Tuesday visit by about 20 people from across the state, which included hearing from Twin City residents impacted by the landfill, a tour of the landfill and driving through neighborhoods near the operation.

Concerns about the landfill have been at the fore for over a year and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality recently hosted a panel of national experts to develop strategies to resolve issues with the facility. Their report is due next month.

“The fact-finding delegation was an act of unwavering solidarity with the community who are seeking to mitigate the landfill impacts. This is an environmental justice issue because Bristol is among the poorest cities in Virginia. We believe that we have a responsibility to support the people of Bristol as they tell their stories and seek relief,” according to a written statement. “Please sign the petition … to help elevate the voices of the Bristol community and shine a light on a community whose needs have long been overlooked.”

The petition is addressed to state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, the DEQ and federal EPA.

“Since 1998, the Bristol city landfill has threatened the air and groundwater quality of Bristol city residents. This problem is made worse by the proximity of the quarry landfill to an environmental justice community and a juvenile detention center only yards away from the landfill,” according to the petition. At this time, no studies of the landfill have shown landfill emissions have impacted groundwater. Repeated tests of air samples by the EPA have not shown emissions to be at a level that would cause long term health issues.

“The EPA’s Environmental Justice mapper shows the health impacts of the landfill are being disproportionately carried by the handicapped, communities of color, and poor whites (with incomes under $25,000 a year, less than high school education and inadequate access to health care) who live around the quarry landfill.”

The petition terms the landfill a threat to the “health and dignity” of city residents and those housed at the detention center and “immediately close the landfill.” It further asks that the DEQ conduct risk and health impact assessments of residents.

