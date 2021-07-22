Richlands man sentenced to seven years in explosive case

A Richlands, Virginia, man, who authorities said was injured in 2020 by his own illegal explosives, will serve seven years in federal prison.

Cole Carini, 24, pleaded guilty in January in U.S. District Court in Abingdon to possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosive device.

“When he stockpiled bomb-making materials and actually designed and manufactured an improvised explosive device designed to cause significant harm, the defendant put the safety of the community at risk and committed a serious federal crime,” acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said Thursday in a news release.

Bubar said he hopes the sentence sends a message to the public that such behavior will not be tolerated.

Carini suffered serious injuries to his hands and fingers when explosive devices he had at his property in the Richlands area detonated. Bubar said the devices could have caused additional damage or injuries if law enforcement officials hadn’t discover them.

On June 3, 2020, Carini went to a hospital in Richlands after suffering injuries, including shrapnel wounds to his neck and throat. Carini told authorities his injuries were caused by a lawn mower accident at his home.