Richlands man pleads guilty to making unregistered explosive device
ABINGDON, Va. — A Richlands man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in Abingdon to possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosive device.

Cole Carini, 24, appeared at a health clinic in June 2020 with severe injuries to his hands and fingers and shrapnel wounds to his neck and throat, according to acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar. After he was interviewed at the hospital by officers, Carini said his injuries were caused by a lawn mower accident at his home.

During a search of Carini’s home, however, officers found the lawn was overgrown and no other evidence indicating a lawn mower had recently been used. They did find evidence of an explosion more consistent with the types of injuries Carini suffered, the release states. Agents also discovered drawings of improvised explosive devices, significant quantities of triacetone triperoxide, an explosive substance used in the creation of improvised explosive devices, and a partially constructed pressure cooker explosive device similar to the one used in the Boston Marathon bombing, according to the release.

An investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Virginia State Police, the Richlands Police Department and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Zachary T. Lee and Whit Pierce are prosecuting the case.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for April 13, when Carini faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

