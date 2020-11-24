RHYTHM & ROOTS REUNION: Tickets set to go on sale for the 2021 music festival

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tickets for the 2021 edition of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion go on sale Friday and festival organizers are optimistic the event will occur as planned.
This year’s 20th anniversary festival was postponed until next year due to the global pandemic. However many of the artists previously booked to perform are back on the roster for 2021, including Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, Yola, The SteelDrivers, Rhonda Vincent, Hayes Carll, Jim Lauderdale and Amythyst Kia, according to a written statement.
Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is scheduled for Sept. 10 to 12, 2021. Discounted weekend passes go on sale Nov. 27 at the lowest price they’ll be all year - $90, plus Bristol, Virginia admission tax and ticketing agent fees. BCM is also offering an eight-month payment plan that will bring the cost of a weekend wristband to under $10 per month.
Tickets will be sold at the Museum Store inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol Virginia and online at BristolRhythm.com.
“We know how much this pandemic has hurt our fans and our community,” Birthplace of Country Music Executive Director Leah Ross said. “We have evaluated ways to cut costs while making tickets as affordable as possible for anyone who wants to come to our festival. We will also have plenty of volunteer opportunities available in exchange for tickets.”
Ross, who recently participated in a vaccine trial, is optimistic the apparently availability of a vaccine will allow the music festival and other events to occur as scheduled.
“We are hopeful that progress is being made and that by September of next year we will be past this very dark time,” she said. “For now, it is not business as usual for BCM. We will continue to take all necessary precautions in order to protect the health and safety of the public and our staff so we can stay strong as an organization and continue to move forward. Musicians want to get back to work and we need to be here for them when they are ready to do so.”
Many of this year’s ticket holders participated in the 2020 Festival Heroes campaign, where they donated their tickets back to the festival or made donations of $75 or more to the festival recovery fund in return for a number of incentives.
Campaign participants will also receive 10% off tickets to the festival in 2021. They will receive an email with a special code to take advantage of the discounts. In addition, 2020 ticket holders who chose to roll their tickets over to 2021 will receive new wristbands in the mail before Christmas, according to the statement.
