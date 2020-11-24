RHYTHM & ROOTS REUNION: Tickets set to go on sale for the 2021 music festival

Ross, who recently participated in a vaccine trial, is optimistic the apparently availability of a vaccine will allow the music festival and other events to occur as scheduled.

“We are hopeful that progress is being made and that by September of next year we will be past this very dark time,” she said. “For now, it is not business as usual for BCM. We will continue to take all necessary precautions in order to protect the health and safety of the public and our staff so we can stay strong as an organization and continue to move forward. Musicians want to get back to work and we need to be here for them when they are ready to do so.”

Many of this year’s ticket holders participated in the 2020 Festival Heroes campaign, where they donated their tickets back to the festival or made donations of $75 or more to the festival recovery fund in return for a number of incentives.

Campaign participants will also receive 10% off tickets to the festival in 2021. They will receive an email with a special code to take advantage of the discounts. In addition, 2020 ticket holders who chose to roll their tickets over to 2021 will receive new wristbands in the mail before Christmas, according to the statement.