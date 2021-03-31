 Skip to main content
Rhythm & Roots releases full festival lineup
BRISTOL, Tenn. - Organizers today released the full 100-band lineup for this year's 20th anniversary Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

The downtown music festival, postponed last year due to COVID-19, is set for Sept. 10-12, according to the Birthplace of Country Music.

Philadelphia indie-rock stalwart Dr. Dog, The Steel Woods, Son Little, the Lonesome River Band, Ian Noe, and Charley Crockett are among the acts that will join headliners Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Tanya Tucker, Blackberry Smoke, Yola, The SteelDrivers, Rhonda Vincent, and Hayes Carll.

Organizers are hopeful this year's festival will occur as scheduled, according to the statement.

"We worked hard to keep our lineup as consistent as we could with the lineup we had hoped to have at last year's cancelled event, but the pandemic forced us to make some difficult decisions," said Leah Ross, Executive Director of parent organization the Birthplace of Country Music. 

"We are ready to welcome our friends and family back to Bristol. We are ready for live music to make a comeback on State Street," Ross said.

To view the complete lineup visit https://bristolrhythm2021.com/lineup/#/

