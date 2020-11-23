Rhythm & Roots festival officials update 2021 event plans

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion organizers are optimistic that new vaccines, now in development, will help the music, events and tourism industries rebound after the global COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

"We are hopeful that progress is being made and that by September of next year we will be past this very dark time," Birthplace of Country Music Executive Director Leah Ross said in a written statement. She recently took part in local trials for the vaccine.

"For now, it is not business as usual for BCM. We will continue to take all necessary precautions in order to protect the health and safety of the public and our staff so we can stay strong as an organization and continue to move forward. Musicians want to get back to work and we need to be here for them when they are ready to do so," Ross said.

Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is scheduled for September 10-12, 2021. Discounted weekend passes to the festival will go on sale Nov. 27 at the lowest price they'll be all year - $90 (plus Bristol, Virginia admission tax and ticketing agent fees). BCM is offering an eight-month payment plan that will bring the cost of a weekend wristband to under $10 per month.