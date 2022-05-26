Rezoning could give century-old school new life

BRISTOL, Va. – A vacant, 120-year-old former school could find new life after the Bristol Virginia Planning Commission recommended rezoning the property Thursday.

Once known as Robert E. Lee Elementary School, the two-story brick building at 222 Oak St., was built in 1900. A two-story addition was constructed around 1930. After the school closed, much of the 11,200 square feet of space was used for offices for city school administrators and the School Board. Those offices relocated about a decade ago leaving the city-owned building empty ever since.

On Thursday the commission voted 5-0 to rezone the 0.8-acre site from R-2 [single- and two-family residential] to FRD, or flexible development district. The relatively new zoning designation is designed to allow more ease of development, interim Director of Community Development and Planning Jay Detrick said.

“There are a couple of instances of that zoning elsewhere in the city. The former Southern States property on Alexis Drive, on Williams Street and the Massachusetts Avenue-Fairview area,” Detrick said.

The entire Solar Hill neighborhood was rezoned from R-3 to R-2 in 2001, in an effort to better preserve the old homes in a neighborhood now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The former school is listed as a contributing structure to the historic neighborhood.

The FRD zoning would allow a wide array of commercial applications, from studio or gallery, to business or trade school, financial institution, hotel, amusement or entertainment facility, dance or music studio, laboratory, health club or fitness center, micro-brewery, offices, retail store, light manufacturing, warehouse, museum, restaurant,

The property was on the market for many years but with a small lot size and small paved parking lot, its uses are limited in the current, more restrictive zoning.

“Nobody wanted to buy it as a single or two-family home or as a church or something that is allowed in that R-2 zoning,” Detrick said, adding the city has had some interest. “The City Council will make any decision as to whether or not they would sell it.”

Commission member and former Mayor Ed Harlow called it a “difficult” building and said the former council “did all it could” to try and sell the property years ago.

The commission recommended adding a stipulation to any sales contract that the building remain and not be torn down.

The building has some challenges but the city intends to address many of them later this year, Detrick said.

“The roof needs some work but there is a grant to allow us to do some lead and asbestos abatement and to fix the issues on the side with the downspout that created that erosion. That work is expected to begin around the beginning of the fiscal year [July 1],” Detrick said.

The issue will go before the City Council at an upcoming meeting. The council held a public hearing on the rezoning question during its Tuesday meeting. No one spoke for or against the plan. Detrick said all adjoining residents were notified but the city has received no feedback- good or bad – on the question.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.