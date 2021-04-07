 Skip to main content
Revised zoning ordinance in Bristol, Tennessee places time restriction on special-use permits
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Special-use permit applicants will now have a limited time to get their projects up and running following the passage of a sunset provision during Tuesday night’s Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting.

The approved amendment to section 217 of the zoning ordinance created an expiration of approved special-use permits if no building permits were applied for and granted within 24 months of approval.

“A special-use permit is special,” said Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend. “The fact that we did not have a sundowning took away from that value as a special-use permit, so I think that part of it adds to it.”

City Council voted unanimously to approve the second reading of the ordinance, paving the way for the amendment to go into effect 17 days after passage.

Last fall, the city’s Planning Commission initiated revisions to the special-use permits section of the ordinance. It unanimously approved sending a favorable recommendation to City Council during its Jan. 25 meeting.

Council members approved the ordinance on first reading during its March 2 meeting.

“I feel like this work is a best practice,” Feierabend said during the March meeting. “It’s been something that I think folks have felt uneasy about in the past.”

Other changes in the ordinance include clarity of language to the requirement for project concept plans.

mbasileo@bristolnews.com | (276) 285-4016 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo

