Retired nurse volunteers as screener for COVID-19

BRISTOL, Va. — During this stressful time of fear and anxiety caused by the pandemic, volunteers across the country are among the everyday heroes who are showing compassion and courage for the most vulnerable.

Many of those volunteers are right here in our own communities.

Meet Ann Jernigan, a volunteer at Southwest Virginia Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) in Bristol, Virginia, who is prepared to assist with upcoming COVID-19 vaccinations as a medical screener.

As a screener, Jernigan will be the first medical individual to greet people when they arrive for their vaccines. After asking a series of questions, she will decide if the patients can go forward with the vaccines.

“Ann plays a critical role during the vaccine process,” said Kristina Morris, unit coordinator for MRC. “That’s the station where patients have questions and tend to be anxious. With her kind voice, she will dispel their anxiety and put them at ease before sending them to the next station.”

Jernigan, 67, is a nurse who has served 45 years primarily specializing in the mental health field. After her retirement eight years ago, she and her husband, Alex, recently moved from North Carolina to the Alvarado community in Washington County.