Restored B-17 bomber to visit airport for flights, tours

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A B-17 Bomber used for missions during World War II is landing at the Tri-Cities Airport next week — and if you get a ticket quickly enough, you could take a flight in it.
The Commemorative Air Force’s Airbase Arizona, a nonprofit flying museum, will bring the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber nicknamed Sentimental Journey to the airport from Sept. 8-13. Members of the public will be able to learn firsthand about its historical significance through flights and ground tours of the plane.
Made in 1944, Sentimental Journey is a fully restored aircraft that flew missions over the Pacific during the war.
“The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey is one of only five currently flying in the world out of over 12,000 manufactured for combat during WWI,” states a news release from the museum.
B-17s could cruise at 160 miles per hour and climb to 36,000 feet, the release said.
They weren’t made for comfort.
“At high altitudes in unheated aircraft, extreme temperatures subjected many crew members to frostbite,” according to the statement.
Following its World War II tours, Sentimental Journey was used for “training, testing and air-sea rescue missions,” the release states. It was later used to fight fires until a member of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) bought it in and gave it to the group’s Arizona unit in 1978.
The bomber was “meticulously restored and is today maintained in tip-top condition and operated by all-volunteer crews from the membership of CAF Airbase Arizona,” the release states.
The event is part of Airbase Arizona’s annual summer Flying Legends of Victory Tour, when the museum’s various warbirds travel to various sites in the U.S. and Canada.
