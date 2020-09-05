Restored B-17 bomber to visit airport for flights, tours

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A B-17 Bomber used for missions during World War II is landing at the Tri-Cities Airport next week — and if you get a ticket quickly enough, you could take a flight in it.

If You Go » What: B-17 Bomber rides and tours » When: Tuesday through Sunday, Sept. 8-13 » Flights: Friday, Saturday and Sunday » Ground tours: Tuesday 2 to 6 p.m.; Wednesday, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, Saturday, Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m. » Where: Tri-Cities Airport, Blountville, Tennessee Ticket Prices » Individual ground tour: $10 Ground tour for a family of four: $20 » Flight in a bombardier (nose) seat: $850 » Flight in a radio room/gunner seat: $425 » Also: Flight passengers must be at least 12 years old » To schedule a ride or tour: Call 480-462-2992 or book online at www.azcaf.org/tour

The Commemorative Air Force’s Airbase Arizona, a nonprofit flying museum, will bring the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber nicknamed Sentimental Journey to the airport from Sept. 8-13. Members of the public will be able to learn firsthand about its historical significance through flights and ground tours of the plane.

Made in 1944, Sentimental Journey is a fully restored aircraft that flew missions over the Pacific during the war.

“The B-17 Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey is one of only five currently flying in the world out of over 12,000 manufactured for combat during WWI,” states a news release from the museum.