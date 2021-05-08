Restaurants reap benefits from Believe in Bristol grant program

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ten Bristol, Tennessee food and beverage businesses received small grants totaling $30,000 to help combat the negative effects of COVID-19, as a result of a partnership between a local downtown nonprofit and the city.

“In our research, we found that restaurants got hit harder than any other industry during the pandemic,” said Executive Director of Believe in Bristol Maggie Elliott. “It was definitely disproportionate and the lack of resources in front of them to come back was evident.”

At its Jan. 5 meeting, City Council unanimously approved a resolution amending an existing funding agreement with BIB to provide additional money to establish a grant program to assist Bristol restaurants negatively affected by COVID-19.

The restaurants that received grants were Backyard Grill, $4,500; Bistro on 6th, $2,000; Bloom, $1,000; Blue Circle, $5,000; Borderline Billiards, $2,500; Bristol Café & Market, $2,000; Cascade Draft House, $2,000; Elderbrew, $2,500, J. Frank, $3,500, and Moe’s Southwest Grill, $2,000. An additional $3,000 was allocated for BIB administrative costs.

Businesses used grants funds to purchase tables, chairs, heaters, tents, vinyl siding and a deck addition.