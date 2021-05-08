Restaurants reap benefits from Believe in Bristol grant program

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ten Bristol, Tennessee food and beverage businesses received small grants totaling $30,000 to help combat the negative effects of COVID-19, as a result of a partnership between a local downtown nonprofit and the city.
“In our research, we found that restaurants got hit harder than any other industry during the pandemic,” said Executive Director of Believe in Bristol Maggie Elliott. “It was definitely disproportionate and the lack of resources in front of them to come back was evident.”
At its Jan. 5 meeting, City Council unanimously approved a resolution amending an existing funding agreement with BIB to provide additional money to establish a grant program to assist Bristol restaurants negatively affected by COVID-19.
The restaurants that received grants were Backyard Grill, $4,500; Bistro on 6th, $2,000; Bloom, $1,000; Blue Circle, $5,000; Borderline Billiards, $2,500; Bristol Café & Market, $2,000; Cascade Draft House, $2,000; Elderbrew, $2,500, J. Frank, $3,500, and Moe’s Southwest Grill, $2,000. An additional $3,000 was allocated for BIB administrative costs.
Businesses used grants funds to purchase tables, chairs, heaters, tents, vinyl siding and a deck addition.
Eligible businesses could apply on a tier system — the lowest tier providing funding up to $1,000 for smaller items such as tables and chairs; tier two for tents and heaters up to $2,000; and tier three for greenhouse/igloo installation for up to $5,000.
To be eligible, businesses had to fall under certain conditions such as having less than 50 full-time employees and having a minimum of a 25 percent decline in revenue.
Copies of invoices and expense reports from the businesses are due to BIB on June 1.
According to Elliott, total restaurant sales were $240 billion lower than what was projected by the National Restaurant Association’s pre-pandemic forecast for 2020.
“We are very fortunate and very grateful to have been able to offer this to our food-and-beverage-based businesses within the city and to venture into this private-public venture that you all gave us the opportunity for,” she said.
mbasileo@bristolnews.com | 276-285-4016 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo