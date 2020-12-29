Responders roll up their sleeves to receive COVID-19 vaccine

ABINGDON, Va. — Mike Rudd weighed the potential risks of taking the new COVID-19 vaccine before rolling up his sleeve Monday morning.
Rudd, 65, of Bristol, Virginia, was among hundreds of emergency responders and front-line health care workers receiving the vaccine Monday at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center during a clinic organized by the Mount Rogers Health District.
“I don’t want COVID,” Rudd said with a laugh. “I feel like this is a safer alternative than the chance of getting COVID and not making it through.”
An auxiliary deputy with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office and former Virginia Department of Transportation safety service patrolman, Rudd said it wasn’t an easy decision.
“I fretted about it all night because it is a new vaccine and wondering if there was going to be any adverse reaction, as I’m up in age,” Rudd said after taking the first of two inoculations of the Moderna vaccine. “This morning I didn’t think a lot about it because it’s game day.”
Like others, Rudd said he has followed the current spike in cases and deaths that continues to plague the region and has taken steps to avoid getting sick.
“I concentrated on all the advice that’s been given as far as wearing a mask and social distancing. I take it pretty serious,” Rudd said. “I didn’t at first, but you started seeing all these complications and deaths. That’s not a place I really want to be right now.”
To date there have been 883 cases and eight deaths in the city and 2,850 cases resulting in 43 deaths in Washington County, according to the Virginia Department of Health. More than 62,000 cases and 1,000 deaths have been reported across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia since the pandemic began in March.
Robin Wheeling, a Bristol, Virginia police officer, also received the vaccination Monday. She too had concerns about a vaccine that just received federal approval a couple weeks ago.
“I was [concerned] at first because it is so new, but we were able to do a Zoom meeting with an expert. Our city manager set that up, and that really helped ease some of our concerns,” Wheeling said.
Some members of the city’s police department previously contracted the virus, but Wheeling said she is more concerned for her mother than herself.
Dealing with the pandemic has meant substantive changes in how officers do their jobs, Wheeling said.
“We try to handle a lot of calls by phone if possible instead of going in people’s houses. It changes the way we handle people if we speak person to person with them. We always wear our masks, we have hand sanitizer in the cars; we have to wipe the cars down, disinfect the back of the cars if we have to transport someone. It’s really changed a lot.”
The grand ballroom of the Higher Ed Center was set up as a mass clinic Monday, with check-in and vaccination stations and a waiting area. All recipients were asked to wait at least 15 minutes to make sure they were suffering no side effects, said Breanne Forbes-Hubbard, population health manager for the Mount Rogers district.
The only complaints were some soreness around the injection site.
“We had about 400 appointments for today,” Forbes-Hubbard said.
Similar clinics are expected for other designated priority groups and the general public.
The health district is operating clinics at three sites over the next two weeks, in Abingdon, Wytheville and Galax, to try and vaccinate as many as possible.
“Health care personnel, law enforcement personnel, EMS, our COVID-19 testing teams, community health care providers — people in direct patient care — nurses, doctors, lab techs,” Forbes-Hubbard said in response to a question about who is receiving initial doses of the vaccine.
“Then next week is for folks who work in [medical] offices but aren’t doing direct patient care. We’re trying to get in the most at-risk people first.”
The CDC is also operating a technology-based program where they check in with vaccine recipients daily, she said.
Everyone who receives the vaccine is scheduled to receive a second dose about 28 days later. Forbes-Hubbard said health district officials are still developing plans for how and where those will be delivered.
“There is a good level of protection after the first dose, but the best protection is 14 days after the second dose,” she said. “Even though the vaccines are happening, people still need to wear masks, avoid gatherings, stay home if you can and always continue washing your hands. These mitigations are still going to be necessary for a while, until everybody gets vaccinated and we’ve developed a herd immunity, before we can go back to normal.”
Forbes-Hubbard said getting the vaccine is the best path forward.
“This is a safe, effective vaccine. Over 30,000 people participated in the phase three trials,” Forbes-Hubbard said. “We’re really excited about getting it out to the community and really encourage everyone — when it is their turn — to get the vaccine because this is our best way out of this pandemic.”
