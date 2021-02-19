Resolution seeking broader hotel tax power for Sullivan County withdrawn

No state representatives for Sullivan County had co-sponsored either state bill. At least two of them, Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, and Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, said they had been largely in the dark about both bills, which they said went against the usual legislative process.

“Most of the time, when you do a private act, there should be [a state representative from] within that county who is carrying that legislation,” Crawford said.

“I am disappointed that I was not made aware of this until the legislation was filed,” said Lundberg, who added that a bill being filed about his county being without his knowledge represented a “breach of protocol that occurred in communications between the Sullivan County mayor, the Washington County mayor and Sen. Crowe.”

Stanley, who said she worked on the commission resolution with Venable, withdrew the resolution before it could officially be discussed on the agenda. Venable, for his part, said Lundberg was “exactly right” to be upset and that he had “apologized profusely” to Lundberg in a recent conversation.

