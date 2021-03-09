Residents, family wait for nursing homes to reopen

Janet Wright said that her own mother’s mind and spirits have been good lately. Physical ailments have been the real challenge.

Before her mother was hospitalized in March 2020, Wright said, she could stand up and get from the bed to the chair in her room at Christian Care Center of Bristol — where she was living at the time — without trouble. She could even walk to the bathroom on her own.

But her mother returned from the hospital weakened and in need of physical therapy to maintain that level of strength. Because of COVID-19, Christian Care had pretty much closed its PT unit, Wright said. The physical therapy her mother received within her own room wasn’t as effective as the techniques that involved the equipment in the PT unit.

“She was unable to get the physical therapy that would have gotten her back up on her feet again, so she subsequently became bedridden,” Wright said. “And it wasn’t the fault of the facility. It was the nature of the beast, because of COVID.”

Wright said the physical therapy her mother has lately been receiving at Holston Manor has helped her regain the ability to get out of bed, make it to her chair and sit up for several hours without assistance.