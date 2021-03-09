Residents, family wait for nursing homes to reopen

Every day, when she calls her mother over FaceTime, Janet Wright does a visual check.
“I see her physical body, I ask her to show me … her face and her hands, I see her hair,” said the 65-year-old Kingsport resident and retired nurse. “So I can see how clean she is and things of that nature.”
Wright’s 86-year-old mother, whose name she didn’t want to reveal for privacy reasons, lives at Holston Manor, a long-term care facility in Kingsport. Wright said her mother has seemed content and well cared for at the facility since entering it last September.
But the Kingsport resident said she does the visual checks over FaceTime just to be sure.
“Otherwise, I wouldn’t know,” Wright said.
Before the pandemic reached the Mountain Empire last March, Wright visited her mom about every other day at Christian Care Center of Bristol, the nursing home where her mother previously lived.
“And then, once COVID became the issue and they shut down the nursing homes, I have not seen her other than [during] her two admissions to the hospital” last March and September, Wright said. “Those were the times that I was physically able to see her.”
Her mother tested positive for COVID-19 during an outbreak at Christian Care last summer but was asymptomatic. The hospital visits were for other ailments, Wright said.
What had it felt like to see her mother in a hospital bed between long periods of not being able to see her at all?
“Oh gosh,” Wright said after a long pause, her voice breaking a little. “It was like a homecoming. It was a tearjerker.”
“Seeing her — it was a joyous time, but it was also a difficult time, [because of] the fact that she was back in the hospital,” she added.
Wright’s long separation from a loved one in lockdown is still a painfully common situation.
According to AARP, most U.S. states now permit visitors at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, but their guidelines and restrictions vary widely at the state, county and individual facility levels.
Tennessee is a case in point. The Tennessee Department of Health said Feb. 24 that it was nearing the finish line for providing vaccines to long-term care facility residents and employees, thanks to a federal mass vaccination program spearheaded by CVS and Walgreens. And on Feb. 28, the Tennessee Department of Health also lifted its state-specific visitation restrictions for those facilities.
But TDH said that long-term care facilities should still follow the federal visitation guidelines outlined by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Under those guidelines, along with the recommendations of the White House coronavirus task force, Holston Manor and other nursing homes in Sullivan County still weren’t in the clear to reopen as of Friday, said Dr. Stephen May, regional medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
May said his department is looking at two particular thresholds to determine when to give nursing homes the green light to reopen: The county needs to have 100 or fewer new cases of COVID-19 per day per 100,000 residents, as well as a seven-day testing positivity rate of 10% or lower, he said.
As of Sunday, TDH reported that Sullivan County was only reporting 18.9 new cases per 100,000 residents per day. But its testing positivity rate was 13.2% — and May said the county needs to meet both criteria, not just one.
“We’re just barely holding the disease at bay,” May said of Sullivan County’s current situation. “We still have cases out there and if we drop our guard ... at all [with COVID-19 safety precautions], we have the potential to see a resurgence of diseases.”
May added that vaccination participation hasn’t been great among nursing home staff in Sullivan County: Even though the county’s long-term care facility residents and employees have all had the option to be vaccinated under the federal vaccination program, he said, at many facilities, only about 50% of staff have elected to receive the vaccine.
For nursing home residents and the family members and friends who long to see them, the new case and testing positivity rates boil down to what they’ve already been doing for months on end: waiting.
“For a resident, it’s got to be devastating to not be able to have that close family support,” he said. “Psychologically, it has been devastating.”
Janet Wright said that her own mother’s mind and spirits have been good lately. Physical ailments have been the real challenge.
Before her mother was hospitalized in March 2020, Wright said, she could stand up and get from the bed to the chair in her room at Christian Care Center of Bristol — where she was living at the time — without trouble. She could even walk to the bathroom on her own.
But her mother returned from the hospital weakened and in need of physical therapy to maintain that level of strength. Because of COVID-19, Christian Care had pretty much closed its PT unit, Wright said. The physical therapy her mother received within her own room wasn’t as effective as the techniques that involved the equipment in the PT unit.
“She was unable to get the physical therapy that would have gotten her back up on her feet again, so she subsequently became bedridden,” Wright said. “And it wasn’t the fault of the facility. It was the nature of the beast, because of COVID.”
Wright said the physical therapy her mother has lately been receiving at Holston Manor has helped her regain the ability to get out of bed, make it to her chair and sit up for several hours without assistance.
Meanwhile, she said, her mother keeps her mind busy with the word puzzles and coloring books Wright sends her, as well as bingo games she plays from her room as a social worker calls out the numbers from the hallway.
“She loves it. She plays bingo every day and she wins all the time,” Wright said. “One day she called me, and she says, ‘I blacked out.’ I say, ‘What do you mean you blacked out?’”
Her mother meant that she’d covered every square on her bingo card.
“I said, ‘Mom, you scared me to death,’” Wright said, laughing.
Seeing her mother every day over FaceTime gives Wright peace, she said, as does the high-quality care she said her mother is getting at Holston Manor. The Kingsport resident said she trusts and accepts the safety decisions that make it impossible to visit her mother in person yet.
“I’ve tried not to let it bring me down,” she said. “It’s worked out. It’s had to work out, because there’s just not been any other alternative.”
Still, she hopes she can walk through the door of her mother’s nursing home room soon. The biggest treat, if her mother can get strong enough, would be to go on a mother-daughter drive around the city, Wright said.
“Just to get her out, let her see outside of a building, because she’s been pretty confined for the last year and few months here,” Wright said. “If we can come to that point, I’ll be real happy for my mother’s sake.”
