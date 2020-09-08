Residents celebrate Labor Day with friends, family during economic downturn

BRISTOL, Va. — Sonny and Pam Chadwell soaked up the sunshine at Sugar Hollow Park on a lazy Labor Day.

Married for 32 years, this couple from Bristol, Virginia, regularly visits Sugar Hollow near I-81’s Exit 7.

Sonny, 54, is a maintenance coordinator at a glass company in Abingdon, Virginia. Pam is a receptionist at Highlands Podiatry in Bristol, Tennessee.

“This is a place for the girls to ride their bikes,” said Sonny Chadwell. “It’s not overcrowded. Lots of trails you can ride or walk.”

The couple has three daughters — ages 8, 9 and 12 — who like to ride bikes. The girls also play softball at Sugar Hollow.

On Monday, the Chadwells also came to the park with their wire-haired dachshund, 12-year-old Festus.

“He can only walk so much until we have to start carrying him,” Sonny said.

“But he still has the heart to get out there and do it,” Pam quickly added with a smile.

On another side of the park, Donna Turley, 55, rolled her bicycle beside her 18-year-old daughter, Mariah.

The Turleys live at High Point on the outskirts of Bristol, Virginia. And they try to ride bikes at Sugar Hollow — at least 5 miles per visit — whenever it’s not raining, Mariah Turley said.

“We ride all temperatures,” said Donna Turley, an X-ray technician at Urgent Care in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

These parkgoers at Sugar Hollow took time to pound the pavement amid a pandemic this Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day, typically celebrated on the first Monday of September, honors workers and the history of the labor movement in America. But this year, some are finding themselves out of work after months of economic downturns.