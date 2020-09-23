Resident renews calls for Fletcher's resignation

BRISTOL, Va. — There was a renewed call Tuesday for city School Board Chairman Steve Fletcher to resign over comments he made last month on social media.
City resident Erica Nophlin submitted a letter to the board and superintendent asking that the issue be placed on the board’s Oct. 6 meeting agenda. The document was on letterhead labeled “Community Concerned Citizens.”
“Mr. Steve Fletcher’s actions and embarrassing behavior is unacceptable. We, the Concerned Citizens of Bristol are formally asking for Mr. Fletcher’s resignation from the Bristol Virginia School Board,” she wrote.
On Aug. 30, Fletcher criticized a Facebook post that included an illustration depicting two white police officers shooting a Black man in the back while a white man walks the other way, carrying a rifle. Under it were the words, “This is America.” Fletcher called the image “disgusting,” criticized the person who shared it and offered to provide Superintendent Keith Perrigan’s cellphone number if she wanted to speak with him regarding Fletcher’s comments.
Fletcher issued a public apology and said his comments weren’t intended as racist but as supportive of local law enforcement.
Earlier this month, eight people, including Nophlin, appeared before the board seeking Fletcher’s resignation.
In the letter, Nophlin urged the board to “be accountable and inclusive in its actions so that students, parents, and residents feel that their concerns matter.”
In the letter, she also renewed her request for the board to clarify its “commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and post statement on website as well as integrate within ongoing internal and external communications.”
She also wants the board to hold listening sessions to understand the “values, concerns and priorities of its residents, school families and students” and assemble a “diverse” committee to bring “unique perspectives that are representative of the community at large, to engage the community around student success, to bring visibility to those factors that address 2019-2020 goals around attracting and hiring a more diverse faculty, staff and implementation of a more robust inclusion program.”
