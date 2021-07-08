Republican nominees to attend Abingdon rally

Gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin; Winsome Sears, nominee for lieutenant governor; and attorney general nominee Jason Miyares will join members of the Southwest Virginia legislative delegation and local officials at 10 a.m. at Lois H. Humphreys Park in Abingdon for a statewide ticket rally, according to a news release. The rally, which is sponsored by the Republican Committee of Washington County, is part of the ticket's Southwest Virginia tour this weekend.