Republican candidates rally in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — The Republican Party’s ticket for statewide offices in Virginia said Saturday that this is the year for change in Richmond — following years of Democratic Party control in the commonwealth.

Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, told a large gathering of GOP supporters at Lois H. Humphreys Park in Abingdon that gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin will pull the state out of the ditch, where he said Democratic Party leaders have put it in recent years. The Democratic Party moved into the governor’s mansion in 2014 and has remained there ever since.

Youngkin, a longtime businessman and politician newcomer, joined Winsome Sears, Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares, the party’s nominee for attorney general, at a rally Saturday. They were introduced by Anderson and Del. Terry Kilgore of Gate City.

“Virginia is a very different place,” said Youngkin, describing the differences between 2021 and before the Democratic Party won the governorship. “Virginia really is different than it was eight years ago.”