Republican candidates rally in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — The Republican Party’s ticket for statewide offices in Virginia said Saturday that this is the year for change in Richmond — following years of Democratic Party control in the commonwealth.
Rich Anderson, chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia, told a large gathering of GOP supporters at Lois H. Humphreys Park in Abingdon that gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin will pull the state out of the ditch, where he said Democratic Party leaders have put it in recent years. The Democratic Party moved into the governor’s mansion in 2014 and has remained there ever since.
Youngkin, a longtime businessman and politician newcomer, joined Winsome Sears, Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, and Jason Miyares, the party’s nominee for attorney general, at a rally Saturday. They were introduced by Anderson and Del. Terry Kilgore of Gate City.
“Virginia is a very different place,” said Youngkin, describing the differences between 2021 and before the Democratic Party won the governorship. “Virginia really is different than it was eight years ago.”
Youngkin said Virginia’s cost of living now is above the national average. He said people, including two of three veterans, are moving out of Virginia and into more conservative states, such as Tennessee, Georgia and Texas. He said better job opportunities can be found elsewhere.
Youngkin, Sears and Miyares all spoke on the state’s crime rate.
“We have a 20-year high murder rate,” Youngkin said.
Virginia’s murder rate climbed to its highest level in 2020 since the late 1990s, according to crime statistics released by the Virginia State Police last month.
Police reported 537 homicides in 2020, up from 455 in 2019, bringing the rate per 100,000 residents to just over six — a number last seen in 1998 as the crime wave that peaked earlier in the decade began to taper off, according to FBI reports.
The state’s violent crime rate, however, decreased from 2019 to 2020, according to the Virginia State Police. Violent crime includes murder, robbery, aggravated assaults and rape.
“Communities are less safe,” Youngkin said.
The candidates also argued that Democratic policies have hurt educational standards in the state.
“Standards in our schools have come so far down that kids can’t compete anymore,” Youngkin said. “This is not preparing our children for the future.”
The gubernatorial candidate, who faces McAuliffe in November, said his vision for Virginia would allow all high school graduates an opportunity to start a career.
“We have a rip-roaring economy that provides jobs for all Americans,” Youngkin said of his vision. “We have safe communities where we can send our children out, and we don’t have to worry about them.”
Youngkin said he believes the state’s schools need a “complete overhaul.” He is against critical race theory, a controversial subject recently across the country about how race should be discussed in school.
“We are going to make sure that critical race theory is not taught in our schools,” said Youngkin, which received applause from those gathered at the rally.
Youngkin said law enforcement in the state has basically been defunded, depleted and demoralized. He said police departments and sheriff’s offices will receive renewed attention and support.
During his speech, Youngkin spoke of a female voter who told him that she was a lifelong Democrat, but she plans to vote for him in November.
Sears faces Democrat Haya Ayala and Miyares faces Democrat Mark Herring. The election is Nov. 2 in Virginia.