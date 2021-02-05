 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Report: Tri-Cities Airport contributes $233M to region’s economy
0 comments
top story
Tennessee Department of Transportation
Economic lift

Report: Tri-Cities Airport contributes $233M to region’s economy

  • 0
Tri Cities Airport Impact 01

The Tri-Cities Airport had a $233 million economic impact on the region and brought in more than 80,000 visitors in 2019, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

 David Crigger/BHC

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Tri-Cities Airport had a $233 million economic impact on the region and brought in more than 80,000 visitors in 2019, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, airport officials announced Thursday.

The report shows the airport’s positive contribution to the region’s economy supported $80.61 million in payroll and more than $109 million in visitor spending, airport officials said in a news release.

“We are honored to serve Northeast Tennessee and to be a catalyst for the economy,”said Gene Cossey, the airport authority’s executive director. “Our service territory also covers Southwest Virginia, and portions of western North Carolina and eastern Kentucky. We know our economic impact is greater than what is shown in this study as we serve a larger region.”

Tri Cities Airport Impact 02

An American Eagle flight lands at Tri-Cities Airport. The Tri-Cities Airport had a $233 million economic impact on the region and brought in more than 80,000 visitors in 2019, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

TRI is home to 28 companies that employ more than 400 individuals who live throughout the region, the release states. These companies include federal organizations, local businesses, airlines, rental car companies, food and retail services, and other aviation-related businesses.

TDOT recently completed a yearlong Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study, finding Tennessee’s public-use airports contribute $40 billion to the state’s economy and support 220,936 jobs in Tennessee.

“A safe, secure, efficient, and resilient aviation system is essential to our state’s physical, economic, and social health,” said Michelle Frazier, director of TDOT’s Aeronautics Division. “This report recognizes aviation as a driver of the economy, including economic recovery.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts