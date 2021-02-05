Report: Tri-Cities Airport contributes $233M to region’s economy

More Information » Read the executive summary at www.tn.gov/tdot/aeronautics/tasp.html.

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Tri-Cities Airport had a $233 million economic impact on the region and brought in more than 80,000 visitors in 2019, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, airport officials announced Thursday.

The report shows the airport’s positive contribution to the region’s economy supported $80.61 million in payroll and more than $109 million in visitor spending, airport officials said in a news release.

“We are honored to serve Northeast Tennessee and to be a catalyst for the economy,”said Gene Cossey, the airport authority’s executive director. “Our service territory also covers Southwest Virginia, and portions of western North Carolina and eastern Kentucky. We know our economic impact is greater than what is shown in this study as we serve a larger region.”