Report: Tri-Cities Airport contributes $233M to region’s economy

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Tri-Cities Airport had a $233 million economic impact on the region and brought in more than 80,000 visitors in 2019, according to a report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, airport officials announced Thursday.
The report shows the airport’s positive contribution to the region’s economy supported $80.61 million in payroll and more than $109 million in visitor spending, airport officials said in a news release.
“We are honored to serve Northeast Tennessee and to be a catalyst for the economy,”said Gene Cossey, the airport authority’s executive director. “Our service territory also covers Southwest Virginia, and portions of western North Carolina and eastern Kentucky. We know our economic impact is greater than what is shown in this study as we serve a larger region.”
TRI is home to 28 companies that employ more than 400 individuals who live throughout the region, the release states. These companies include federal organizations, local businesses, airlines, rental car companies, food and retail services, and other aviation-related businesses.
TDOT recently completed a yearlong Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study, finding Tennessee’s public-use airports contribute $40 billion to the state’s economy and support 220,936 jobs in Tennessee.
“A safe, secure, efficient, and resilient aviation system is essential to our state’s physical, economic, and social health,” said Michelle Frazier, director of TDOT’s Aeronautics Division. “This report recognizes aviation as a driver of the economy, including economic recovery.”