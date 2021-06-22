Report finds Bristol, Tennessee water quality safe

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A water quality report published Monday shows Bristol, Tennessee’s drinking water meets or exceeds state and federal water quality standards.

“Before the city distributes water to our customers, we are continually testing and monitoring it for contaminants that are naturally found in every water source,” said Water Plant Superintendent Mark Quickel. “Some tests are conducted quarterly, some are done every day, and some are conducted every two hours, 12 times a day.”

To meet standards set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, the city tests the water drawn from South Holston River for more than 80 contaminants that can be present as a result of soil runoff, corrosion of residential plumbing or natural compounds.

In 2020, only eight contaminants were detected at levels within state and federal guidelines, the report states.

According to the report, the samples were tested for such contaminants as asbestos, copper, fluoride and lead.

Levels of asbestos and lead were below detection levels — meaning the laboratory analysis found neither contaminant was present enough to be detected.