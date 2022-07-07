Report estimates cost to eliminate landfill odors at $15 million

BRISTOL, Va. – Resolving emission and odor issues with the Bristol Virginia landfill is expected to cost at least $15 million, according to preliminary estimates included in a new report.

SCS Engineers, the city’s landfill consultants, included cost estimates as part of a comprehensive plan to address landfill issues that was submitted Wednesday to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The state agency required the plan as part of its efforts to address widespread public concern about odors emissions and other environmental issues with city’s quarry landfill.

The plan is based on and includes the primary recommendations issued earlier this year by a panel of landfill experts at the request of DEQ.

“The actual number, location, alignment, configuration, and function of proposed features described in this plan and depicted in the associated figures may need to be modified to accommodate field conditions, other monitoring activities, additional background data, or city resources,” according to the executive summary of the report. “SCS has also included preliminary ballpark budgetary costs for certain recommendations that require substantial capital investment, where sufficient definition and information was available.”

The estimates include three different plans for fiber-optic temperature sensor acquisition, programming, installation and one year of monitoring temperatures within the waste mass. Estimates range from $522,290 to $880,000.

Other item cost estimates include:

$93,500 for settlement plates.

$114,400 for weekly surface emissions monitoring for one year.

$2.259 million to implement a large diameter wellfield expansion.

$1.023 million for placement of intermediate cover over the entire quarry.

$455,000 for proposed perimeter odor mitigation system.

$6.475 million for construction and engineering for closure grading and stormwater management.

$3.459 million for proposed large scale odor mitigation system.

SCS organized the recommended actions by timeframe. Categories range from immediate (generally defined as occurring within the next 90-180 days), short-term (generally defined as occurring within the next year) and long-term (5+ years), according to the executive summary.

“Within these timeframes, the city will begin the process of collecting additional information, refining the design, procuring contract services and implementing the actions,” according to the report.

Nine steps classified as “immediate” include ceasing the acceptance of waste, identifying sources of air intrusion into gas extraction wells, address the air intrusion in wells, conduct weekly monitoring of surface emissions, identify and eliminate fugitive landfill emissions, install settlement plates, installing temperature sensors within the waste mass and begin monitoring that data.

These items are also included in the agreement between Bristol Tennessee and Bristol Virginia as part of the proposed settlement of the former’s complaint in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia.

Additionally, the city plans to hire a public relations firm to manage public outreach efforts. One of the expert panel’s recommendations was to improve communications with the community. The plan goes to great lengths spelling out steps to receive public feedback, provide timely updates and accurate information, foster continual dialogue and be transparent about the steps being taken.

Since the landfill is scheduled to stop accepting waste in September, another “immediate” step is the city’s existing landfill staff “will be transitioned to roles managing the closure and monitoring of the landfill. They will be supported by the city’s environmental consultants and contractors,” according to the report.

Among steps classified as “short term” includes expanding the existing gas well collection system, grade landfill to a perimeter channel directing water to southeast corner, excavate a storage pond in that corner and develop a pilot sidewall odor mitigation system.

Two items are classified as “long term,” including developing a large network perimeter odor mitigation system and install a geomembrane cover following the grading of the landfill surface.