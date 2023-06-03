For a child living in Northeast Tennessee, a few miles or a zip code can make a stark difference in their well-being, a new state report shows.

With a couple of exceptions, this region’s counties ranked from average to poor for economic, education, health and family factors which impact a child’s well-being.

Many finished in the bottom third of major measures, according to the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth’s recently released 2023 County Profiles of Child Well-Being in Tennessee.

Each county profile shows how the county ranks in the most important overall areas plus county-level measures on 52 key socio-economic indicators. Information was compiled during 2021 and 2022.

Washington County ranked 14th overall among the state’s 95 counties, based primarily on ranking sixth statewide in education in areas including reading and math proficiency.

That lofty ranking can be deceiving, however, since the Washington County also ranked 63rd — in the lower third statewide — in the category of economic burden and ranked 75th in the category of severe housing cost burden.

This year’s rankings document new measures of child care cost burden, housing cost burden, chronic absenteeism from school, food insecurity, as well as children in single-parent households and victims of abuse or neglect.

For Washington County, its child care cost burden ranking improved 10 positions from last year, to 70th in Tennessee, but its actual cost burden rose.

“A pro-active housing policy that helps ensure affordable housing is available for people to live where they work can improve negative outcomes related to high housing costs. These policies might include approving more apartment construction and allowing rental of accessory dwelling units, creating a standard zoning approval process and applying for affordable housing trust fund competitive grants,” according to the state report.

Each county profile also provides an analysis of the county’s strengths and challenges and policy recommendations to improve outcomes, according to a statement issued by the department.

Washington’s next door neighbor Sullivan County, for example, ranked seventh in the state in the overall health category, 37th in education but in the bottom third in economic and family rankings for an overall score of 59th out of 95 counties.

The health ranking is because it ranked first in the state with lowest number of children who lack health insurance — at 4.1%. The county ranked fourth in the state in 2022 but the percentage rate was unchanged.

Also in the health category, Sullivan ranked 36th in babies born at a low birth weight — 8.3% — and 59th in children who are food insecure. That means more than 14% of the nearly 30,000 children below the age of 18 regularly aren’t certain they will eat or where the food will come from.

The report shows over a fourth of Sullivan’s students receive supplemental food assistance and 27.2% are classified as economically disadvantaged. More than 20,500, or 58.5%, are on TennCare, the state Medicaid program.

The report also shows Sullivan’s child care cost burden, which was among the topics during a recent conference in Bristol, ranked among the highest in Tennessee — at 93rd out of 95 counties. That figure is defined as child care costs for a household with two children as a percent of median household income. The statewide average is 23.9% in Tennessee. Sullivan’s figure was 27%.

“This indicator is a major challenge for all of Tennessee, according to the report. “The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services defines affordable child care as 7 percent of a household’s income. With a state average of 23.9 percent, and the best performing county at 11.9 percent, affordability is a challenge for every county in Tennessee.”

Another key indicator from the state study was 18.4% of children statewide were living in poverty. Except for the 18.3% rate in Washington County, the rest of the region ranked below the state average. The rate is 25.3% in Sullivan County, 25.1% in Carter, 22% in Unicoi, 22.7% in Hawkins and 34.1% in Johnson County, which ranked 93rd in the state.

Tennessee’s rate of children who were victims of abuse or neglect was 10.2 per 1,000 in 2021. Clay County had the highest rate at 33.9 and Moore County had the lowest at 0.8 per 1,000, according to the report.

Once again, much of Northeast Tennessee fared poorly. The rate in Sullivan was 21.6 per 1,000, which is 83rd out of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Sullivan previously ranked 67th at 16.3 per 1,000. The rate was 18.7 in Johnson to rank 76th, 17.0 in Hawkins, ranking 69th, 15.7 in Carter, which ranked 65th and 12.7 in Unicoi, ranking 46th.

The rate in Washington County was 10.6, slightly above the state average. It ranked 29th.

“As an agency, we are always working to improve the well-being of children, youth and families across the state,” Richard Kennedy, executive director of Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth, said in the written statement. “These county profiles always serve as a reminder that the experience, opportunities and access to positive outcomes can look vastly different for each child in Tennessee.”

To learn more visit https://www.tn.gov/tccy/data-and-research/county-profiles.html