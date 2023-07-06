A newly released Tennessee report doesn’t paint a rosy picture of the likely success of extending passenger rail service to Bristol.

The 83-page report, released last week by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations, says a Bristol route would serve fewer people, is unlikely to attract large numbers of riders and could be more expensive to operate, compared to other route options.

Bristol’s greatest appeal, according to the report, is the level of local interest combined with Virginia’s interest in extending Amtrak service here — pending support from Tennessee.

However the report recommends the Tennessee Department of Transportation “determine the cost, engineering and any other requirements needed to implement” five potential intercity Amtrak routes, including to Bristol.

As revealed June 22 during the Twin City’s passenger rail town hall, the proposed Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol route ranked as a tier 2 project, behind a Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta route and a Memphis to Nashville route.

The Bristol route ranked above a proposal to expand service from Memphis to Chicago and a proposed route from Nashville to Louisville, Kentucky.

The study urges TDOT to submit required data to the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor ID program for the Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta and Memphis to Nashville routes.

That process is already well underway with selections for the corridor ID program and selections under federal-state partnerships expected to be announced in the coming months, according to the FRA.

“Additionally, at the next funding opportunity, the draft recommends TDOT submit an application for the Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol route and consider submitting applications for the two Tier 3 routes. Further, the draft recommends TDOT collaborate with the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation — as the twin cities of Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, often do — to identify opportunities to maximize the viability of both the Chattanooga to Bristol corridor and Virginia’s effort to connect Bristol to the Amtrak Northeast Regional passenger rail corridor.”

However the report doesn’t specify when the “next funding opportunity” might be.

The five routes in the report were ranked primarily on potential population served and factors like support, according to the report, led by the Nashville to Chattanooga to Atlanta route.

“The population on the route was 7.8 million in 2015 —when taking into consideration the metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) of Nashville, Chattanooga, and Atlanta, the combined population increases to 8.8 million. It is expected to grow by 73% to 13.6 million by 2055,” according to the report.

“In Tennessee, the route connects three of the six most populated cities in the state — Nashville, Chattanooga and Murfreesboro — and it also connects these communities to Atlanta, one of the most populous cities in the South,” according to the report.

The railway route is 160 miles and track is owned by CSX, although some segments in Chattanooga and Alabama are shared with Norfolk Southern.

That route was included in Amtrak’s 2021 ConnectsUs plan and was found to have a projected annual economic impact of $464 million, along with $20 billion in economic activity from one-time capital investments. The Amtrak plan also envisioned that the route would have two daily round trips with travel time of six hours and 34 minutes compared to roughly four hours by car.

The Memphis to Nashville route would serve a smaller population but would still connect Tennessee’s two largest cities, with a combined population of 1.3 million and a combined MSA population of 3.4 million. All 234 miles of track are owned by CSX.

The Chattanooga to Bristol route “showed low potential for annual ridership and low recovery costs,” a according to the 2020 Southeast Rail Commission Plan.

The existing freight rail corridor generally runs parallel to Interstate 75 between Chattanooga and Knoxville. East of Knoxville the freight route proceeds northeast to New Market, Morristown and Bulls Gap — generally parallel to I-81, before crossing the interstate and extending to Greeneville, Johnson City, Bluff City and Bristol.

It would pass through 13 counties in Tennessee with a combined population of 1.7 million, which includes the cities of Chattanooga (184,086) and Knoxville (195,889). The full MSA populations total 1.8 million.

All 235 miles of track along the route is owned by Norfolk-Southern with maximum freight train speeds of 40 to 50 mph, although some portions are restricted to 10 mph.

The report didn’t estimate train travel time but, by car, it’s approximately a 3.5-hour drive.

Just over 30 miles of the rail route features double track, with the rest single track.

The report noted both the local support and the ongoing efforts by Virginia to expand passenger rail service, including consideration of Bristol and that “viability of the Roanoke to Bristol extension depends in part on service extending beyond Bristol, Virginia, into Tennessee.”

Cost a primary deterrent

The study finds cost of any train route is among the major barriers since, in the case each of the five proposed routes, the state could be responsible for all expenses.

“Under federal law, the federal government is responsible for these up-front costs only for Amtrak routes longer than 750 miles — commonly referred to as long-distance routes. Tennessee’s lone existing passenger rail service, the City of New Orleans route, is a long-distance route. For all new routes shorter than that threshold — known as state-supported routes — states are responsible,” according to the report.

It also points out that most of these projects would require up to 10 years to engineer and make needed improvements, which could subject funding to the priorities of multiple government administrations.

Further, if any route is established, the state would be responsible for paying for operating and maintenance losses not covered by ticket sales on such routes.

The study doesn’t attempt to estimate costs but notes they could be substantial.

A 2022 study by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, for example, predicts in 2030 it would cost between $500 million and possibly three times that amount, to fund the track and other infrastructure changes needed to extend Amtrak service from the New River Valley just over 100 miles to Bristol.

The proposed Chattanooga to Knoxville to Bristol route is more than twice that long.

“Any passenger rail project in Tennessee would likely face high capital costs to improve infrastructure. But determining what specific infrastructure improvements are needed and the cost of implementing them for any particular route requires engineering and technical analysis that commission staff are unable to provide,” according to the report. “Other states’ experience suggests that costs can range from hundreds of millions of dollars for more straightforward passenger rail projects to billions of dollars for more intensive projects. For example, Virginia estimates spending $4.1 billion on capital projects over 10 years.”