Repairs to water service in Buchanan could take weeks

Major flooding wreaked havoc on Buchanan County’s infrastructure last week, causing millions in damage to the public water system where restoring some service could take weeks.

Electricity is rebounding faster with most residential customers expected to have service restored by late Friday or the weekend, according to Appalachian Power.

Floodwaters caused widespread damage Tuesday night and Wednesday morning in the Whitewood, Pilgrim’s Knob and areas located east of U.S. Route 460, destroying or damaging homes and businesses. Included in the carnage was the county Public Service Authority’s lower office and Appalachian Power’s Dismal transmission and distribution station.

Six Buchanan County PSA crews have been working 16-hour days trying to re-establish service, according to Chairman Ray Blankenship.

On Friday he estimated about a third of the authority’s 8,500-plus customers remained without water service. Restoration for some could take weeks.

“The Whitewood area is all down. Some of it, if we had the parts and everything went good, it will probably take at least a month,” Blankenship said. “When we had the flood in Hurley, to get it [water] back to everybody, they let us run lines on top of the ground, temporarily. If we can do that here, it would be faster.”

The damage estimate is more than $2 million, he said.

While some residents use wells, nearly half of the county’s residents rely on public water.

Another major problem, he said, is most of the authority’s lines run along roadways and some of those were washed out.

“We’ve got to wait for them to fix the road before we can put the water lines back in,” Buchanan said, adding they met with Virginia Department of Transportation officials Thursday to prioritize repairs.

VDOT reported Friday that 11 routes impacted by flooding, except state Route 715, were “passable with care” but 715 has “significant bridge damage. “ VDOT crews will be working this weekend to clear debris and make repairs.

Another problem is a significant shortage of replacement water line.

“When COVID was going on a lot of factories wasn’t producing a lot of water line and that still carries over to now. It’s almost impossible to get supplies,” Blankenship said. “We reached out and PSA directors throughout Southwest Virginia are trying to help us locate stuff, give us their extra stuff and Lee County even offered to send a crew in to help.”

Some water service was restored Friday.

At one point the authority had no power to any of its pumping stations. As of Friday afternoon, Appalachian Power had restored service to a couple of the authority’s pump stations, Blankenship said. One kept Keen Mountain Prison from running out of water and the other got water flowing again to Hurley and Slate Creek, two areas outside this past week’s flood damage zone.

“It looks better today than it did. Situations with PSAs can change quickly; luckily for us it changed in our favor,” Blankenship said.

About 175 Appalachian Power employees have been working since early Wednesday to restore service, spokesperson Teresa Hall said Friday.

“At the peak we had about 3,700 customers without power and that number was down to less than 400 Friday afternoon,” Hall said. “That number won’t go to zero for some time because some homes are too damaged to accept service.”