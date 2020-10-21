 Skip to main content
Rep. Morgan Griffith to tour Feeding Southwest Virginia in Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. — Congressman Morgan Griffith, R-9th, is slated to tour Feeding Southwest Virginia in Abingdon on Wednesday morning.

The visit by U.S. Rep. Griffith is set to show off a recently built kitchen installed in the facility, said Lisa Uhl, communications director for the organization in Salem, Virginia.

“We basically did the ribbon cutting and then COVID hit. We actually stopped operations for a little bit and then started back up,” Uhl said.

The children’s kitchen was completely renovated in February.

“All of our hot, fresh, children’s meals come through that kitchen,” Uhl said.

According to Uhl, Griffith is a “big supporter” of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Griffith is slated to tour the facility at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

