U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, of Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19, his office confirmed Tuesday.

U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Tuesday.

The congressman, a Republican from Salem, was informed of the test results Tuesday, according to a news release.

“Upon developing possible symptoms, he took the test over the weekend and has since been self-isolating. Although he does not currently have significant symptoms, he will continue to self-isolate as he performs his duties on behalf of Virginia’s Ninth Congressional District,” the release states.

