Rep. Griffith endorses Cox gubernatorial bid
The gubernatorial campaign of Virginia Del. Kirk Cox, R-Colonial Heights, today picked up the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th.

“I had the privilege of working alongside Kirk for nearly 30 years in the House of Delegates and in House leadership,” Griffith said in a written statement. “While we did not, and certainly never will, always agree on every issue, I can attest to Kirk’s ability to govern as a steady hand. I think that is more important than ever. Kirk isn't flashy, but we've had flashy and headline-grabbing governors for the last eight years. It's time for a governor whose first and only concern is working hard for Virginians.”

Griffith served in the House of Delegates form 1994 to 2011 before winning his current seat in the U.S. House.

Cox, 63, formally filed paperwork last week to seek the GOP gubernatorial nomination. He is one of eight declared candidates seeking the nomination. He has served in the House since 1990 and served majority leader from 2010 to 2018.

“It’s an honor to have a conservative and dear from like Congressman Morgan Griffith endorse our campaign,” Cox said in a written statement. “Congressman Griffith, as the first Republican to hold the majority leader position since reconstruction, knows exactly what it takes to work together and earn the support for your ideas. To put an end to the one-party Democratic rule in Virginia, our party must come together in every corner of the Commonwealth.”

Cox previously received endorsements from Southwest lawmakers Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, Will Wampler, R-Abingdon, Will Morefield, R-N. Tazewell and former state Sen. Bill Carrico.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

Virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia
Virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia

A more contagious — and possibly more dangerous — strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in several Southwest Virginia residents, and none has traveled recently, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

