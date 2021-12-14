Renovations underway at Log House restaurant in Wytheville following fire

Wolford said The Log House is a critical piece of history to the community and without it Main Street is just not the same.

“Town Council was briefed on this decision and was in full support,” he said. “Mayor Beth Taylor even donated to the cause.”

When asked if DWI is now obligated to help other downtown businesses that might close, Wolford said the decision was not about the business closing as much as it was about the critical historical piece of infrastructure and experience factor the popular tourist destination brings the downtown business district.

“Our goal with this effort is to preserve the historic fabric of this building and these funds generated through this campaign will be used for that sole purpose,” he said. “This is much different than a business just deciding to close up shop.”

When Green purchased The Log House property 45 years ago, he did not know for sure that a log house was part of the structure. He uncovered it as he pulled vines from the building as he worked to restore it. The original log house is the two front rooms of the restaurant, which Green has added onto over the years, along with two gift shops and Christopher’s Lounge.