Renovations underway at Log House restaurant in Wytheville following fire

WYHEVILLE, Va. - One of Wytheville’s favorite dining spots is on the mend and will re-open. Construction crews have been at The Log House this week replacing the roof and repairing other areas damaged by a devastating fire in mid-October. The blaze started in the kitchen and quickly spread to the roof. There were customers inside the restaurant, but everyone escaped unharmed.
Log House owner James Green said the restaurant is expected to re-open sometime from mid-February to early March.
Meanwhile, Downtown Wytheville will continue to raise money for the restaurant through January and possibly February via a crowdfunding campaign. According to the group’s website, the fundraiser began in response to people wanting to help rebuild the historic landmark.
“Downtown Wytheville is setting up a crowdfunding platform to help the family streamline the giving process and assure that all funds go where they are intended to,” the website says. “Also we want to make sure those contributing understand that their funds go directly to the Log House Recovery and Restoration Fund to preserve the historic fabric of the building and to get the Log House open and again creating experiences and memories for years to come.”
To kick off the campaign, DWI donated its Mayhem on Main 5K registration proceeds of $1,400 to the fund, and Wytheville Mayor Beth Taylor matched and exceeded the donation for an additional $2,300 to get the effort started, the website says.
So far, about $9,000 has been raised, said Todd Wolford, DWI executive director. He said the organization created the fund because it’s the group’s mission to assist and support small businesses and aid in preserving the historic fabric of critical buildings in the downtown business district.
“On top of that, we had a lot of folks calling us asking how they can help, so that’s when we decided to put together a crowdfunding campaign that those wanting to contribute could feel comfortable knowing it would be handled professionally and all the money would go to the appropriate place,” he said in an email. “We are just assisting in streamlining the process. Insurance may only cover a fraction of the cost associated to reconstructing a historic structure.”
Green said the restaurant was insured, but only received a portion of the insurance money because the policy covered all three buildings on the property and only one was damaged. Regarding the destruction, Green said the entire roof system fell in and damaged most of the top floor. Plus, water ruined sheetrock throughout the building and all of the floors.
Wolford acknowledged that some may have questions or concerns about the fundraiser.
“Rather than creating gossip through social media or other avenues, please call us, we will be glad to answer those questions directly,” he said.
Wolford said The Log House is a critical piece of history to the community and without it Main Street is just not the same.
“Town Council was briefed on this decision and was in full support,” he said. “Mayor Beth Taylor even donated to the cause.”
When asked if DWI is now obligated to help other downtown businesses that might close, Wolford said the decision was not about the business closing as much as it was about the critical historical piece of infrastructure and experience factor the popular tourist destination brings the downtown business district.
“Our goal with this effort is to preserve the historic fabric of this building and these funds generated through this campaign will be used for that sole purpose,” he said. “This is much different than a business just deciding to close up shop.”
When Green purchased The Log House property 45 years ago, he did not know for sure that a log house was part of the structure. He uncovered it as he pulled vines from the building as he worked to restore it. The original log house is the two front rooms of the restaurant, which Green has added onto over the years, along with two gift shops and Christopher’s Lounge.
He also created a garden where bunnies roamed. All of the rabbits, along with Loki the cat, were unharmed in the fire.
The age of the original log house is somewhat murky – the Town of Wytheville list the construction as 1782, the year the town was founded; however, Green’s research dates it to 1776, the year the country was founded.
In the mid-1970s, Green first opened the building as Temptation Bakery, which he operated for several years with his partner, Jerry Yonce. But the early morning hours and time away from his family took its toll, so Green decided to shift gears and open a restaurant. Since then, The Log House has been a go-to spot for nearly everyone in town and people passing though.
Customer favorites include Buttons N Bows, baked chicken marinated in marsala wine served on a bed of pasta and mushrooms; and Thomas Jefferson’s favorite Chicken Marengo, broiled boneless breast of chicken smothered in a sauce of tomatoes, fresh mushrooms and green olives and flavored with white wine. And then there’s the scrumptious stuffed yellow squash.
Green said that when The Log House re-opens the menu will be about the same as the previous menu.
In the days following the fire, the Green family received messages from customers across the country.
“People are thrilled to death that we are planning to re-open,” he said.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 573, or email