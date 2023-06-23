BRISTOL, Va. — A new name and a new website represent a fresh look for the decades-long effort to return passenger rail service to the Twin City.

On Thursday the ‘To and Thru Bristol Passenger Rail Coalition’ unveiled a website and logo aimed at better defining the push to secure Amtrak service. It coincided with hosting a town hall featuring elected officials and representatives of Virginia and Tennessee’s transportation departments and the Federal Railroad Administration.

Beth Rhinehart, president and CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce acknowledged, while closer, rail service remains uncertain.

“There is tremendous support and excitement around this project wherever I go and with whomever I speak,” Rhinehart said, acknowledging this is a “very complex and challenging undertaking” to try and return service to the region.

“I’d love to be able to confidently say that passenger rail is confirmed to return to our region in two years, five years … but we know that’s not necessarily realistic. I want to make sure we manage our expectations but don’t squash our enthusiasm,” Rhinehart said.

Over the past three years Virginia has aggressively approached extending Amtrak service including a $4 billion plan to expand the Long Bridge over the Potomac River — the sole connection for Amtrak and freight service to the Northeast — to from Roanoke to the New River Valley.

The Long Bridge project is the “linchpin” of expanding rail service and is currently scheduled for completion by 2030, according to Jennifer DeBruhl, director of the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Extending service some 28 miles from Roanoke to the New River Valley is also underway.

There is currently no funding in the state rail plan for further expanding service to Bristol but the agency plans to “continue working with the region,” she said.

However, ridership and interest in the state’s Virginia Breeze bus service that links Bristol with Washington, D.C., demonstrates there is support here for rail service here, DeBruhl said.

“The New River Valley, we are working to have 30% engineering plans done by the end of the year. Once we get to that point we’ll have a lot more detail about where we’re going and how long it will take,” she said after the two-hour program.

Earlier this year the state received $2 million from the federal government for the New River Valley expansion. Plans call for construction of a station in Christiansburg. Environmental review is expected to conclude in 2024 as is engineering, according to the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority website, with construction expected from 2024 through 2026.

A state feasibility study indicates that a “realistic opening date for a subsequent station building is late 2027.”

DeBruhl, in response to a question, said the state has “great” relationship with both Norfolk Southern and CSX.

“It is a long negotiation,” DeBruhl said, adding she works with both passenger and freight movement. “It is a delicate negotiation because that then determines what we need to build from an infrastructure perspective to make passenger rail work.”

More than 100 miles of track separates Christiansburg from Bristol.

“Between here and Christiansburg is mostly single track so we know there will have to be some accommodations to run both freight and passenger rail in the corridor,” she said. “Until we get to a point where we have a project that is planned, viable, more ready for implementation than where we are now, that’s an early conversation with Norfolk Southern. But they’re great partners. We talk with them regularly.”

Santiago Cruz Rovedo, regional outreach passenger rail and corridor ID program supervisor with the Federal Railroad Administration, said the federal government is working to identify the routes that could serve areas most in need of rail service.

The corridor ID program is designed to assess need and demand and “connect the dots,” he said.

“It’s so exciting to be part of this program. It’s exciting to see new areas around the country like Bristol launching passenger rail. I’m an advocate for public transportation myself,” Cruz Rovedo said.

A 2022 Virginia study indicated it would cost between $550 million and $1.5 billion to extend service from the New River Valley to Bristol.

State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, who sponsored that study, praised the renewed Bristol effort.

“This ‘Through Bristol’ approach is a true example of the region coming together regardless of local and state lines to advocate for a project that will spur economic development and enhance infrastructure capacity,” Pillion said in a written statement. “While there has been a lot of progress over the past two years, the work is far from over. We will continue working together across state and political lines and with the communities in the region to make passenger rail service through Bristol a priority.”