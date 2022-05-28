Render has dedicated her career to battling domestic abuse

Kaylin Render has dedicated her career to aiding victims of domestic violence and bringing their abusers to justice.

An assistant district attorney in Sullivan County and a 2022 YWCA Tribute to Women Award recipient in the “Empower” category, Render exclusively prosecutes domestic violence cases.

“I spend a great deal of time trying to ensure [victims’] safety and to hold offenders accountable,” Render said.

Render was hired by the district attorney’s office in 2005 as part of a grant for stopping domestic violence. Seventeen years later, her work in that role continues.

“I really fell in love with this type of law,” Render said. “I felt like I was doing some good out there in the community.”

A local community leader, Render works on various domestic violence teams and conducts presentations and trainings on the issue.

“Everything I do is all about domestic violence,” Render said. “I spend a great deal of time trying to help victims.”

A prosecutor of crimes from assault to murder, Render has naturally built relationships with victims over the years.

“I’ve gotten very close with these ladies, and sometimes men,” Render said. “I understand where they are coming from, and I do my best to try to make sure that they're safe and that they can go on and have productive lives, and that their children can also lead happy lives and not be raised in a home where domestic violence is the norm.”

A graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, Emory & Henry College and Samford University, Render has had the support of her family the whole way.

“My parents never told me I couldn't do anything or tried to redirect me in a different direction,” Render said. “They always had my back, (and) they always believed that I could do whatever I wanted to do.”

The support from her work family has also been crucial.

“I kind of feel like it's almost a group award (that) should be acknowledging my office, because we all work together as a team and we all depend on each other and lift each other up,” Render said. “I’ve had a great deal of support throughout my life.”

ABOUT THE AWARD: Recipients of the YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia’s Tribute to Women Award are nominated by area organizations and selected by an independent panel of judges based on leadership abilities, their achievements and positive influence. This is the 31st year of the awards.

