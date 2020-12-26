PLAYL: Following the Christmas star

In my opinion, there was a natural phenomenon — like a conjunction of planets or a comet or an unbelievably large meteor — that got the wise men’s attention and prodded them toward Judea. By the time they arrived in Jerusalem, the view of the planets had separated or the comet had dimmed ... so they knocked on the door of Herod’s palace. Matthew tells about the reception they received. Leaving Herod and his scholars, they continued their search, this time led by a “star” that gave better directions than a modern day GPS.

My theory is that this more specific star was supernatural; a once-in-a-lifetime-or-forever miracle from God, something like the fire that led the children of Israel by night through the desert. It was able to lead them to Jesus and stand still over the house where Joseph and Mary and Jesus were staying at the time. At least, that’s my theory, and I’m sticking with it. That theory and a couple of bucks (or so) will get you cup of coffee at Starbucks.

Here’s what’s significant about the whole thing: whatever the star was, it led those wise men a great distance on foot, horseback or camel until they found Jesus, the King of kings. They worshipped Him. They gave Him extravagant gifts. They did not go back to Herod. Their lives were surely changed forever.