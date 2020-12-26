LAWSON: Christmas afterglow

Yesterday, Christians celebrated the coming of Immanuel, or “God with us” (Isaiah 7:14), expressed humanly by Jesus. While we reflect upon the blessings of God’s grace, we also should consider Mary’s role in Jesus’ birth and ministry. She was the first to recognize man as “the image of the heavenly” and not as the “image of the earthy.” (1 Corinthians 15:49)

Mary was the first to understand Jesus’ spiritual origin, recognizing that God is the Father of all. Mary conceived and cherished this divine idea of man, made in the image and likeness of God. (Genesis 1:26) To her cousin Elizabeth, Mary proclaimed her submission to God’s will (Luke 1:46-55) in what has been called “The Magnificat,” or the Song of Mary:

“And Mary said, My soul doth magnify the Lord, And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour. For he hath regarded the low estate of his handmaiden: for, behold, from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed. For he that is mighty hath done to me great things; and holy is his name.”