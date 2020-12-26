LAWSON: Christmas afterglow

Yesterday, Christians celebrated the coming of Immanuel, or “God with us” (Isaiah 7:14), expressed humanly by Jesus. While we reflect upon the blessings of God’s grace, we also should consider Mary’s role in Jesus’ birth and ministry. She was the first to recognize man as “the image of the heavenly” and not as the “image of the earthy.” (1 Corinthians 15:49)
Mary was the first to understand Jesus’ spiritual origin, recognizing that God is the Father of all. Mary conceived and cherished this divine idea of man, made in the image and likeness of God. (Genesis 1:26) To her cousin Elizabeth, Mary proclaimed her submission to God’s will (Luke 1:46-55) in what has been called “The Magnificat,” or the Song of Mary:
“And Mary said, My soul doth magnify the Lord, And my spirit hath rejoiced in God my Saviour. For he hath regarded the low estate of his handmaiden: for, behold, from henceforth all generations shall call me blessed. For he that is mighty hath done to me great things; and holy is his name.”
God was not separate from Mary’s conception, for the “seed [is] within itself” (Gen. 1:11), and she cherished and nurtured this divine idea throughout Jesus’ ministry. Mary understood the practical effect of “knowing the truth” (John 8:32) that Jesus later preached (“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”) Jesus began his ministry at the marriage in Cana of Galilee. “And when they wanted wine, the mother of Jesus saith unto him, They have no wine. Jesus saith unto her, Woman, what have I to do with thee? mine hour is not yet come.” But Mary had no doubt that her son was ready. “His mother saith unto the servants, Whatsoever he saith unto you, do it.” Then Jesus turned the water into wine, demonstrating the practical effect of spiritual understanding. See John 2:1-5.
Making reference to spiritual man (as opposed to mortal man) and its application to the healing of disease, Mary Baker Eddy writes in her primary work, Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures: “Jesus beheld in Science [God’s law] the perfect man, who appeared to him where sinning mortal man appears to mortals. In this perfect man the Saviour saw God’s own likeness, and this correct view of man healed the sick.” When we cherish the divine idea of man made in God’s likeness, not in the image of mortals, like the shepherds of old, we discover “where the young child was” (Matthew 9:2) and healing results.
